Clarksville Obituary: Carolyn Haley Lander

Clarksville, TN – Carolyn Haley Lander, died January 8th, 2026, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center of pancreatic cancer.

Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, January 13th, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Chris Childress officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 5:00pm to 7:00pm and again on Tuesday from 10:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Carolyn was born on January 7th, 1953 in Clarksville. She was the oldest of three daughters born to the late Herman and Joan Haley. She grew up in South Todd County. She attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church, where she accepted Jesus as her savior and was baptized on July 14th, 1963.

She attended Trenton Elementary School and graduated from Todd County High School as valedictorian in 1971. She was selected for the Best All-Around Student award. She graduated from Austin Peay State University in May 1975 with a Bachelor of Science Degree, majoring in Chemistry with a minor in Mathematics. She was active in the Student Government Association, serving as vice-president her senior year.

On March 21st 1975, she married John Lander on the APSU campus at sunrise during the quarter break. She gave birth to son, Adam David Lander in 1986 and daughter, Susan Elizabeth Lander in 1989, both of whom survive her. She was a cat-lover and over the years the family adopted four sets of cats (7 cats total, 2 of which survive).

After graduation from APSU, she worked briefly in crop reporting, tobacco auctions, and as a secretary at APSU. In 1977, she was hired by Paccar as part of the production support team, building custom-ordered Peterbilt trucks at the Madison, TN plant. In 1980, she was offered the opportunity to work for the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System as a computer programmer/analyst. She worked at CMCSS until retiring in 2010 after 30 years of service.

Carolyn learned to sew at an early age. She made her wedding dress and sewed clothes for the family and stuffed toys for the kids. She also made many cross-stitched pieces. She developed a passion for quilting and loved learning new techniques and connecting with other quilters. She made many quilts over the years, donating some, giving some as gifts, and keeping several all around the house. She was also a devoted walker until the first of her two knee surgeries in 2019. Additionally, she loved reading, cooking, and dark chocolate. She had many friends, old and new, near and far, that she regularly kept in contact with. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Carolyn was a Bible-believing Christian and knew many scriptures by heart. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church Clarksville, having been a member of the Loxley, Kennedy, Rust and Briggs classes among others. Since the pandemic, she had attended the Briggs’ Sunday School class (mostly via zoom) and either watched Woodmont Baptist (Nashville) livestream services or attended church in-person back at Mt.Zion Baptist.

She relied on God and prayer throughout her life and died peacefully with her husband and daughter at her bedside just 10 days after her diagnosis. All who knew her will miss her.