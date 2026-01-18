Clarksville Obituary: Clinton Ham

Clarksville, TN – Clinton Ham, age 56, passed away on January 15th, 2026. Born on October 27th, 1969, Clinton lived a life defined by service, dedication, and quiet strength. He was known for his unwavering commitment to those he loved and for the pride he took in serving his country, a devotion that continued to shape his life long after his military service.

Clinton valued faith, family, and fellowship, and he carried himself with humility and integrity. Friends and loved ones remember him as dependable, thoughtful, and deeply respectful of tradition, always willing to lend support without seeking recognition.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 20th, 2026, from 12:00pm to 7:00pm, with family present from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, at Foston Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will take place at 11:00am Wednesday, January 21st, 2026, at Christ the Healer Church. Clinton will be laid to rest with full military honors at Kentucky Veteran Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

His legacy of service, faith, and loyalty will be remembered by all who had the honor of knowing him.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Clinton Ham, please visit our flower store.