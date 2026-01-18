14.8 F
Clarksville
Sunday, January 18, 2026
HomeNewsObituariesClarksville Obituary: Clinton Ham
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Clinton Ham

October 27th, 1969 — January 15th, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
Clinton Ham
Clinton Ham

Foston Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Clinton Ham, age 56, passed away on January 15th, 2026. Born on October 27th, 1969, Clinton lived a life defined by service, dedication, and quiet strength. He was known for his unwavering commitment to those he loved and for the pride he took in serving his country, a devotion that continued to shape his life long after his military service.

Clinton valued faith, family, and fellowship, and he carried himself with humility and integrity. Friends and loved ones remember him as dependable, thoughtful, and deeply respectful of tradition, always willing to lend support without seeking recognition.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 20th, 2026, from 12:00pm to 7:00pm, with family present from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, at Foston Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life service will take place at 11:00am Wednesday, January 21st, 2026, at Christ the Healer Church. Clinton will be laid to rest with full military honors at Kentucky Veteran Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.

His legacy of service, faith, and loyalty will be remembered by all who had the honor of knowing him.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Clinton Ham, please visit our flower store.

About Foston Funeral Home

The staff at Foston Funeral Home takes great pride in caring for our families, and has made a commitment to provide you with a beautiful, lasting tribute to your loved one. Honoring your loved one is our top priority, and part of that is assisting you in dealing with grief during this difficult time.

Everyone’s needs are different, and for that reason, families can entrust their loved one’s wishes to our staff. We have a wide range of resources to support you not only today, but in the weeks and months to come.

For more information, visit www.fostonfuneralhome.com

Previous article
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for January 18th–22nd, 2026
Next article
Montgomery County Trustee’s Office Opens New Space to Better Serve Elderly and Disabled Taxpayers
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information