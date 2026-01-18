Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for January 18th–22nd, 2026

Clarksville, TN – A stretch of winter weather will bring a mix of sunshine, cold temperatures, and a slight midweek chance for rain and snow across Clarksville and Montgomery County.

While several days will feature bright skies, brisk winds and overnight lows will remind residents that winter remains firmly in place before a modest warmup arrives midweek.

Conditions on Sunday will be bright and chilly, with sunshine dominating the sky as afternoon temperatures climb to around 33 degrees. Light and variable winds early will shift to the southwest during the morning hours, increasing to 5 to 10 mph and adding a slight bite to the cold air.

Sunday night will remain mostly clear, allowing temperatures to fall to near 21 degrees. Winds will continue from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph before turning west-northwest after midnight, setting the stage for another cold start to the workweek.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will feature mostly sunny skies, but colder air will settle in as highs reach only around 29 degrees. Northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, will make it feel even colder throughout the day.

Monday night will turn partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping sharply to near 9 degrees. Northwest winds around 5 mph will become calm during the evening, allowing for one of the coldest nights of the forecast period.

On Tuesday, sunshine returns with a slight moderation in temperatures, as highs reach near 36 degrees. Winds will be calm early before turning south-southwest around 5 mph by the morning hours.

Tuesday night will stay mostly clear, with lows falling to around 23 degrees. A steady south wind of 5 to 10 mph will help prevent temperatures from dropping as sharply as earlier in the week.

Wednesday will bring a noticeable warmup, with highs climbing to near 46 degrees. Skies will be partly sunny, and a slight chance of rain and snow showers may develop after noon as south-southwest winds increase to 5 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching 20 mph. The chance of precipitation stands at 20 percent.

Wednesday night will keep a small chance of showers in the forecast before midnight, followed by partly cloudy skies and a low around 27 degrees. Winds will shift from the south-southwest to the northwest after midnight at around 5 mph.

Thursday will return to dry and sunny conditions, with afternoon temperatures reaching near 42 degrees, providing a pleasant end to the midweek stretch.

Thursday night will remain mostly clear, with temperatures dipping to around 24 degrees under calm winter skies.

Overall, Clarksville and Montgomery County residents can expect plenty of sunshine mixed with cold mornings and nights, along with a brief chance of midweek precipitation. Staying prepared for fluctuating temperatures and gusty winds will be key as winter weather patterns continue to shift through the week.