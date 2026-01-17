APSU Track and Field Sets Personal Records on Final Day of Vanderbilt Invitational

Nashville, TN – Led by personal bests by Amani Sharif and Seven Pettus, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track & field team concluded its stay at the Vanderbilt Invitational, Saturday, and the David Williams Recreation and Wellness Center.

Pettus and the Governors began Saturday’s events on the track with the 60-meter dash. The Oak Ridge, Tennessee native set her first PR of the day (7.75s) in the first round of the event to qualify for the semifinals, where she then went on to beat that time by eighth hundredths of a second with a 7.67. In the field, Madelyn Kocik earned an 11th-palce finish in the triple jump.

Returning back to the track for the 60-meter hurdles, Amani Sharif ran a sub-nine-second time in the event, best her previous best of 9.03 from the BSC Indoor Icebreaker (12/2/2022) by over half a second to finish fifth overall in the first round of the event. Heading to the throwing events, Emma Tucker earned her fourth top 10 result in as many opportunities this season with a season-best 12.66-meter mark in the shot put – her best indoor march since last season’s ASUN Indoor Championships (2/27/2025).

Austin Peay State University then had a pair of Govs earn top 10 placements in the 400-meter where Mia McGee and Taylin Segree finished sixth and seventh, respectively. For McGee, her 55.07-second time is the fastest of her indoor career and the second-fastest of her career altogether, trailing only a 54.73-second time at the 2024 ASUN Outdoor Championships (5/11/2024).

The Governors return to action at Missouri’s Bob Teel Invitational, Saturday, at the Hearnes Track & Field Center in Columbia, Missouri.