Montgomery County Trustee’s Office Opens New Space to Better Serve Elderly and Disabled Taxpayers

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Trustee’s Office is pleased to announce the opening of a newly expanded space designed to better serve elderly and disabled taxpayers through enhanced access, comfort, and personalized assistance.

To celebrate the expansion, the Trustee’s Office will host an Open House on Friday, January 30th, from 11:00am to 2:00pm at 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 101-E. Community members are invited to tour the new space, enjoy light refreshments, and connect with staff.

The expansion includes the creation of a Tax Relief Services Division, which provides appointment-based, individualized assistance for taxpayers applying for the State of Tennessee’s Tax Relief and Tax Freeze Programs. This division allows staff to work one-on-one with eligible taxpayers to carefully review income tax documentation and complete required verification in a more private and supportive setting.

“We’re thrilled to share our new office and invite you to celebrate with us,” said the Montgomery County Trustee Kimberly Wiggins. “This expanded space allows us to better serve our elderly and disabled taxpayers with the care, dignity, and personalized attention they deserve.”

County leadership echoed the importance of the expansion.

“This expanded space demonstrates our commitment to thoughtful investment in our community,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden. “The new space will allow the Trustee team to provide enhanced services and better meet the needs of our residents more conveniently and efficiently.”

The Trustee’s Office remains committed to providing efficient, compassionate, and accessible service to all taxpayers and encourages eligible residents to attend the open house to learn more about available tax relief programs.

For more information, please visit the Montgomery County Trustee’s Office at www.montgomerytn.gov/trustee or attend the Open House on January 30th.