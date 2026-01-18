Austin Peay State University Women’s Soccer Welcomes Chloe Marquez as New Assistant Coach

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) soccer team introduced the addition of Chloe Marquez ahead of the 2026 spring season, head coach Kim McGowan announced Saturday.

Marquez joins the Governors after spending two seasons as an assistant coach for Stetson. She first joined the Hatters’ staff in March of 2024, where she oversaw a range of duties, including player development, scouting reports, recruiting, administration, and public relations.

While at Stetson, Marquez also served as head coach of the 2011 Boys team for the Stetson Futbol Association, focusing on player development and mentorship.

After finishing her playing career at Emporia State University, Marquez joined the staff as a graduate assistant in August 2022 following her graduation. She joined the staff as a full-time assistant in July of 2023 and later took on the role of Interim Head Coach in November that same year.

Marquez logged over 1,000 minutes in both seasons at Emporia State, playing in 37 matches and starting 26. She recorded 16 shots and had six attempts on goal for the Hornets. She graduated with her master’s degree in Health, Physical Education, and Coaching. She completed her undergraduate program and earned her bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies with a minor in coaching.

Marquez spent her first collegiate playing season at Hutchinson Community College in 2018, where she graduated with her associate’s degree in General Studies.

Marquez is a native of Dublin, Ireland, where she was a part of the Ireland National Team from 2012 to 2016. She is certified with a Sport Ireland – PDP1 and PDP2 Football Coaching Diploma, and an FAI Safeguarding Diploma. She also has a QQ1 Level Five certification in Sports, Recreation, and Exercise. She has an ITEC Level Two certification in Gym Instruction, a Higher National Certificate in Nutrition and Lifestyle Coaching, and her USSF National D License.