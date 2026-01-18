Clarksville Obituary: Mother Oretha Kendrick

Clarksville, TN – Mother Oretha Kendrick, a cherished matriarch, woman of faith, and devoted servant to her community, peacefully entered eternal rest on January 14th, 2026, at the age of 99. She was born on June 14th, 1926, and her life spanned nearly a century marked by love, perseverance, and unwavering devotion to God and family.

Affectionately known as “Mother Kendrick,” she was a pillar of strength whose gentle wisdom and steadfast faith touched generations. Her life was rooted in service, prayer, and encouragement, and she leaves behind a legacy of compassion, humility, and spiritual leadership that will continue to inspire all who knew her.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 23rd, 2026, from 12:00pm to 7:00pm, with the family present from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, at Foston Funeral Home. A Homegoing Celebration honoring her life will take place at 11:00am Saturday, January 24th, 2026, at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Port Royal. Interment will follow at Odd Fellows Cemetery.

Though she will be deeply missed, Mother Oretha Kendrick’s enduring spirit, faith-filled example, and boundless love will forever remain in the hearts of those she leaves behind.

