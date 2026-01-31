Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Hosts Jacksonville in Saturday Showdown at F&M Bank Arena

Austin Peay (13-6 | 5-4 ASUN) vs. Jacksonville (13-7 | 5-4 ASUN)

Saturday, January 31st, 2026 | 2:00pm

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team hosts Jacksonville for a Saturday 2:00pm matchup at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (13-6, 5-4 ASUN) most recently fell 66-69 to North Florida on Thursday. Jim’Miyah Branton led with 17 points as Lameria Thomas posted her second double-double of the season with her 16-point, 11-rebound performance.

Jacksonville (13-7, 5-4 ASUN) most recently defeated Lipscomb 72-54 on Thursday. Four Dolphins saw double-figures, with Priscilla Williams leading with 20 points. Williams and Aniah Smith grabbed eight rebounds each, as Smith had six steals.

This will be the fifth all-time meeting between the Governors and the Dolphins, with the series tied at 2-2. The last matchup was a 71-65 Governor win in Jacksonville on January 1st. Mya Williams led the Governors with 21 points in that victory, while Thomas led with nine rebounds.

The Fast Break

The APSU Govs are first in the ASUN with an 8.6 rebound margin, 14.8 offensive rebounds per game, and a 55.7 scoring defense.

Jim’Miyah Branton is third with 3.4 assists per game and fourth with a 1.14 assist/turnover ratio.

Anovia Sheals is second in the conference with a 40.3 field goal percentage.

Lameria Thomas’ 6.9 rebounds per game rank eighth.

The APSU Govs’ 10-0 road record is the best in the nation. UCONN is behind them with an 8-0 record.

About the Jacksonville Dolphins

The Jacksonville Dolphins is first in the conference with 28.7 bench points, 10.3 steals, and 26.0 free throw attempts per game.

Their 71.7 scoring offense ranks second.

Priscilla Williams is first in the ASUN with seven double-doubles, 91 free throws, 165 rebounds, and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Williams’ 14.8 points per game rank second, and her 1.30 blocks and 78.4 free throw percentage rank fourth.

Mychal White ranks second with an 82.7 free-throw percentage.

Tatum Brown is second in the conference with 2.00 steals per game.

Keep Up with the APSU Govs

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team is back on the road for a February 4th game at North Alabama. The game begins at 6:00pm.