APSU Men’s Basketball hits the Road to take on West Georgia

Austin Peay (14-6 | 8-1 ASUN) at West Georgia (10-11 | 4-5 ASUN)

Saturday, January 31st, 2026 | 3:30pm CT

Carrollton, GA | The Coliseum

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University’s basketball team opens the second half of the Atlantic Sun Conference season when its faces West Georgia in a Saturday 3:00pm CT game at The Coliseum in Carrollton, Georgia.

Austin Peay (14-6, 8-1 ASUN) currently sits in first place in the ASUN standings and a game above Lipscomb (7-2 ASUN) and Queens (7-2). The Governors are on the heels of a three-game winning streak following a 90-82 win at Eastern Kentucky, Wednesday. Collin Parker led the APSU Govs with 25 points in the win, as APSU had its second-most efficient night from the floor and distance with a 53.3 and 46.7 field-goal and three-point percentage, respectively.

Junior forward Rashaud Marshall scored 18 points last time out, and now has a six-game stretch of scoring in double figures. Marshall leads the ASUN and ranks ninth nationally with a 64.6 field-goal percentage and has shot at least 70% from the field 12 times this season, including in seven of his last eight games.

Freshman Zyree Collins is coming off an 11-point, six-assist effort last time out. The St. Louis, Missouri native leads all ASUN freshmen in scoring with 14.2 points per game, while his 2.35 steals per game lead the ASUN and all freshmen nationally.

Saturday’s game is the third all-time meeting between the Governors and West Georgia (10-11, 4-5 ASUN), with the Wolves winning both meetings last season during their first season as a Division I affiliate. After finishing second-to-last in the ASUN standings last season, the Wolves currently are fifth in the league this season. Prior to a 77-74 loss at Bellarmine, Wednesday, the Wolves handed Queens its first conference loss of the season in a 74-66 win in Carrollton, Saturday.

A Preseason All-ASUN selection, Shelton Williams-Dryden is second in the ASUN in scoring (20.6) and rebounds (9.1). The Wolves’ roster also features former Governor, JaVar Daniel, who appeared in 35 games for the Govs across his freshman and sophomore seasons. Daniel has started each of the last two games at center for UWG, and is averaging 6.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game across 17 appearances.

Saturday’s game, and all ASUN games throughout the 2025-26 season, will be streamed live with Patrick Edison and Zack Tafelski on the call.

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University opens the second half of its ASUN season on the road at West Georgia.

The Governors currently sit alone in first place in the ASUN standings.

Austin Peay State University leads the ASUN with five road wins this season, while West Georgia’s seven win in The Coliseum are tied for fourth in the league.

The Governors are 3-1 on the road in ASUN play this season, with their lone loss coming at Lipscomb, January 17th.

APSU has won 10 of its last 11 games dating back to a December 12th game against ETSU.

Austin Peay State University leads the ASUN in steals per game (10.8), turnovers forced per game (15.95), turnover margin (+4.8), scoring defense (70.3), scoring margin (+10.1), three-point percentage defense (31.3), and field-goal percentage defense (43.1).

The Governors are fourth in the NCAA in steals per game and ninth in both turnover forced per game and turnover margin.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball returns to Clarksville for a pair of games inside F&M Bank Arena. The Governors open the homestand with a Wednesday 7:00pm game against Lipscomb before then turning their attention to a Saturday 4:00pm contest against North Alabama.