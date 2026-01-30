20.2 F
Saturday, January 31, 2026
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Earns 7-0 Victory Over Southern Indiana

By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Extends Undefeated Streak vs. Southern Indiana. (Madison Harrigan, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisEvansville, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team swept Southern Indiana, 7-0, Friday.  

In singles, Sophia Baranov defeated Antonia Ferrarini, 6-4 in both sets. Yi-Ching Huang defeated Rylie Wilkison, 6-2, 6-4 in her match. Luca Bohlen defeated her opponent in a three-set tiebreaker, 10-6. Clemence Butavand defeated Enna Krnjic, 6-1 in both sets. Pauline Bruns defeated Anais Negrail, (6-3, 6-1). Elena Thiel defeated Lily Meyer (6-1, and 6-0). 

In doubles, Bohlen and Huang defeated Sophia Davidoff and Antonia Ferrarini 6-1, Bruins and Thiel defeated Krnjic and Wilkison 4-2, and Baranov and Butavand defeated Negrail and Claire Meyer 6-0.  

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team continues competition against opponent Murray State at 11:00am, Sunday.  

Results 

Singles 

  1. Sophia Baranov def. Antonia Ferrarini, 6-4, 6-4 
  2. Yi-Ching Huang def. Rylie Wilkison, 6-2, 6-4  
  3. Luca Bohlen def. Sophia Davidoff, 6-0, 5-7, 10-6. 
  4. Clemence Butavand def. Enna Krnjic, 6-1, 6-1 
  5. Pauline Bruns def. Anais Negrail, 6-3, 6-1 
  6. Elena Thiel def. Lily Meyer 6-1, and 6-0. 

Doubles  

  1. Bohlen / Huang def. Sophia Davidoff / Antonia Ferrarini 6-1,  
  2. Bruins / Thiel def. Krnjic/ Wilkison 4-2 
  3. Baranov / Butavand def. Negrail/ C. Meyer 6-0. 

