Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Earns 7-0 Victory Over Southern Indiana

Evansville, IN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team swept Southern Indiana, 7-0, Friday.

In singles, Sophia Baranov defeated Antonia Ferrarini, 6-4 in both sets. Yi-Ching Huang defeated Rylie Wilkison, 6-2, 6-4 in her match. Luca Bohlen defeated her opponent in a three-set tiebreaker, 10-6. Clemence Butavand defeated Enna Krnjic, 6-1 in both sets. Pauline Bruns defeated Anais Negrail, (6-3, 6-1). Elena Thiel defeated Lily Meyer (6-1, and 6-0).

In doubles, Bohlen and Huang defeated Sophia Davidoff and Antonia Ferrarini 6-1, Bruins and Thiel defeated Krnjic and Wilkison 4-2, and Baranov and Butavand defeated Negrail and Claire Meyer 6-0.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team continues competition against opponent Murray State at 11:00am, Sunday.

Results

Singles

Doubles

Bohlen / Huang def. Sophia Davidoff / Antonia Ferrarini 6-1, Bruins / Thiel def. Krnjic/ Wilkison 4-2 Baranov / Butavand def. Negrail/ C. Meyer 6-0.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis).