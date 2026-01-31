20.8 F
Tennessee National Guard Deploys 270 Troops for Winter Storm Response

Soldiers with the Tennessee Army National Guard’s 212th Engineer Company use a skid steer to clear debris and assist with road clearance in Davidson County on January 30th. Guardsmen are supporting state, county, and local emergency responders as they assist Tennesseans affected by the inclement winter weather. (Lt. Col. Darrin Haas)
Tennessee National GuardNashville, TN – At the request of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, more than 270 Soldiers and Airmen with the Tennessee National Guard continue to support state, county, and federal emergency responders across Middle Tennessee and West Tennessee, following impacts of severe winter weather.

Guardsmen were initially activated to assist stranded motorists, perform health and welfare checks, transport medical personnel to area hospitals, and other tasks as needed. Currently, their primary focus is on debris removal, road clearance, health and welfare checks, and supporting various agencies as they repair infrastructure.

In Davidson County, more than 120 Soldiers and Airmen are activated, supporting winter weather operations. Teams of 2-4 Guardsmen are partnered with Nashville Electric Service and forestry crews, utilizing skid steers and chainsaws to assist with road clearance and debris removal throughout the Nashville area.

Soldiers with the Tennessee Army National Guard’s 212th Engineer Company clear debris and assist with road clearance in Davidson County on January 30th. Guardsmen are supporting state, county, and local emergency responders as they assist Tennesseans affected by the inclement winter weather. (Lt. Col. Darrin Haas)
Today, these Soldiers and Airmen cleared debris along McCrory Road, Poplar Creek Road, and South Harpeth Road, as well as other sites throughout the county.

Guardsmen are also performing similar missions in Hardeman, Hardin, Lewis, and Perry Counties, where they are helping county and federal emergency management response agencies with debris and road clearance, as well as conducting health and welfare checks.

In Perry County, the Tennessee National Guard has opened the Lobelville Armory as a shelter. In Hardeman, Guardsmen are working alongside United States Forestry Services, clearing roadways.

The Tennessee National Guard responds to emergencies at the request and direction of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

