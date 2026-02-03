Clarksville Obituary: Cory Scott Zeier

Clarksville, TN – Cory Scott Zeier, born on January 5th, 1977, in Clarksville, passed away recently at his home in Clarksville at the age of 49. He was a dedicated individual who built a long career in the Clarksville manufacturing industry, with significant contributions at Precision Printing, Trane Company, and most recently at LX Pantos at the LG site here in Clarksville.
Cory was known for his fun-loving spirit and cherished his family beyond measure. He found joy in various pursuits, including his passion for guns and shooting, gaming, and his profound love for animals. His vibrant personality touched the lives of his co-workers and friends and created lasting memories his family.
Cory is survived by his niece, Elizabeth Simpson (Scott), and his nephew, Seth Rollins (Melanie), along with his great nephews, Braedan Simpson, Lochlan Rollins, Lincoln Rollins, and Jackson Simpson. He also shared his life with Nancy McCormick, his longtime partner. Cory goes on to join his mother, Mari Zeier McSpadden, and his grandparents, Joseph and Virginia Zeier.
A visitation will be held on Friday, February 27th, 2026, from 3:00pm to 5:00pm, followed by a Celebration of Life beginning at 5:00pm at the Chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, located at 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Cory’s legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Friends are encouraged to share a memory on his tribute page at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
