Bella’s Closet to Host 2nd Annual “SEASONS: A Journey of Style & Strength” Fashion Show Fundraiser February 7th at APSU Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – Bella’s Closet is proud to announce its highly anticipated second annual fashion show fundraiser, SEASONS: A Journey of Style & Strength. Byard Construction is the title sponsor of this year’s celebration of the incredible women of Clarksville, blending the excitement of a high-end fashion showcase with the powerful message of empowerment and community support.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, February 7th, for an afternoon dedicated to style, resilience, and making a difference.

This year’s theme, SEASONS, symbolizes the continuous journey of growth, change, and enduring strength that defines the women Bella’s Closet serves. The fashion show will feature pieces for each season to complement this journey.

The event is the organization’s largest annual fundraiser, critical to sustaining its mission of providing essential resources, clothing, and, most importantly, renewed confidence to women in need across the community.

An Afternoon of Inspiration and Elegance

The event will take place from 10:00am to 2:00pm at the Dunn Center at Austin Peay State University.

Attendees will be treated to a complete, elegant experience that includes:

A Delectable Brunch Sponsored by CDE Lightband: Enjoy soup, salad, bread and assorted desserts

Enjoy soup, salad, bread and assorted desserts A Stunning Fashion Showcase: Witness a professional runway show featuring beautiful seasonal collections. The models will include women from the community, some of whom are past recipients of Bella’s Closet’s support, walking with pride and demonstrating the transformative power of confidence.

Witness a professional runway show featuring beautiful seasonal collections. The models will include women from the community, some of whom are past recipients of Bella’s Closet’s support, walking with pride and demonstrating the transformative power of confidence. Uplifting Stories of Strength: Throughout the show, guests will hear powerful testimonials and stories that highlight the strength, resilience, and success of women who have been empowered by Bella’s Closet’s programs.

Support a Life-Changing Mission

Every single ticket purchased directly supports Bella’s Closet’s essential programs and services. These programs go beyond just providing clothing; they offer mentorship, job readiness support, and a safe space. By attending, you are not just enjoying a fashion show—you are investing in the future of a woman in our community.

Event Details

What: SEASONS: A Journey of Style & Strength

SEASONS: A Journey of Style & Strength Date: Saturday, February 7th

Saturday, February 7th Time: 10:00am to 2:00pm

10:00am to 2:00pm Location: The Dunn Center at Austin Peay State University – Gate D (campus map attached)

The Dunn Center at Austin Peay State University – Gate D (campus map attached) Ticket Price: $25.00 per person

How to Purchase Tickets

Securing your spot at this highly anticipated event is simple.

Online Purchase: Tickets are available immediately for purchase via Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.com/e/ bellas-closet-fashion-show- fundraiser-tickets- 1976499173233?aff= oddtdtcreator

Tickets are available immediately for purchase via Eventbrite: www.eventbrite.com/e/ bellas-closet-fashion-show- fundraiser-tickets- 1976499173233?aff= oddtdtcreator In-Person Purchase: Tickets can also be purchased directly at Bella’s Closet, located at 108 Kraft Street. The office is open for sales on Wednesday through Friday, during the hours of 9:00am to noon and 1:00pm to 3:00pm.

Bella’s Closet invites everyone to come be wowed by the stunning collections, enjoy a delightful brunch, and leave inspired, all while supporting a truly great cause that changes lives right here in Clarksville.

For sponsorship opportunities or to learn more about the vital work of Bella’s Closet and their mission, please visit the official website: www.bellascloset.org