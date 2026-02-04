Clarksville Obituary: Jennifer Suzanne Newberry

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Jennifer Suzanne Newberry, age 52, of Cunningham, TN, will be Thursday, February 5th, 2026, at 1:00om at Sykes Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Herndon officiating. A private burial will follow at Salem Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 4th, 2026, from 4:00pm until 7:00pm and again on Thursday from 11:00am until the time of service.
Jennifer, affectionately known as Jenny, was born on June 12th, 1973. She grew up on Trotter Road in Cunningham. There, she had beautiful, loving memories with her parents, brother, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was a member of Salem Community Church and enjoyed visiting Fellowship Church where she listened to her brother lead worship.
Jenny liked playing Uno, watching The Price Is Right, and singing karaoke. She was also a client of Progressive Directions where she made many friends that became like family. Jenny will be remembered as a social butterfly who enjoyed the company of others and truly cared for everyone.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Linda Sue Trotter Newberry. Jenny is survived by her father, Marshall W. Newberry; brother, Marshall “Scott” Newberry; and many more loving family members and friends.
Pallbearers will be Michael Hougland, Marshall G. Newberry, William Trotter, Paul Terrell, Connor Newberry, Aidan Newberry, Blane Newberry, and Bradley Newberry. Honorary pallbearers are Dustin Trotter, Kieran Terrell, Bryan Young, Bob Young, and Charles “Greg” Gardner.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Progressive Directions at www.progressivedirections.org/donate-to-progressive-directions-inc/
Please visit Jenny’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
