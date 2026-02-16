Clarksville Obituary: Alfred R. Ashcraft, Jr.

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Alfred R. Ashcraft, Jr., 79, of Cedar Hill, will be Saturday, March 7th, 2026 at 12:00pm at Mt. Carmel Methodist Church with Pastor Josh Newberry officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00am until the time of service.
Alfred was born on August 22nd, 1946 in Trenton, MI to Alfred Sr. and Ruth Ashcraft. He passed away on February 11th, 2026. Alfred served in the United States Navy and was proud of his time in the service. After his military years and working in civil services, he built a life centered around the things he enjoyed most: traveling, hiking, and spending time outdoors.
He was known for keeping a well-maintained yard and could often be found mowing his lawn twice a week. It was something he took pride in and stayed consistent with over the years. Alfred was deeply committed to his faith and was a devoted member of Mt. Carmel Methodist Church for nearly 40 years.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Carole Ashcraft. Alfred is survived by his sons: Michael (Jacqueline) Reed, Tim (Karen) Ashcraft, Tim (Bonnie) Reed, Troy (Patricia) Ashcraft, Scott Reed, and Adam (Victoria) Ashcraft; grandchildren: Silvia, Emily, Abbigail, Alexander, Cassie, Rachel, Tony, Lily, Justin, and Ashley; and many great grandchildren.
