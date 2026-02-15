APSU Track & Field Posts 12 Podium Performances at Bulldog Open, Music City Challenge

Birmingham, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track & field team posted 12 top three finishes during a split week between Samford’s Bulldog Open and Vanderbilt’s Indoor Music City Challenge, Saturday.

In Birmingham, Amani Sharif claimed Austin Peay State University’s first of two event victories on the day with a 6.02-meter long jump – her best mark in the event since the 2022-23 indoor season and also her second time surpassing six meters. Madelyn Kocik also earned a third-place finish in the event.

Kocik then earned the APSU Govs’ second win of the day in the triple jump, with teammates Ja’Kyah Montgomery and Denim Goddard finishing second and third, respectively.

Remaining in the field, Sharif finished second in the high jump, while Emma Tucker earned a runner-up finish in the shot put before finishing fourth in the weight throw. Junior Marcia Dejesus also earned a personal best in the weight throw, beating her previous bet by 0.63 meters.

On the track, Mallory Hodge earned a personal best in the 60-meter dash with a 7.58 time, while Seven Pettus also placed fifth in the event.

Austin Peay State University earned four top 10 marks in the 200-meter, with Alijanae Cole and Seven Pettus highlighting the group with second and third-place finishes, respectively. Mia McGee concluded the Govs’ top marks in Birmingham with a second-place finish in the 400-meter dash.

Next Up For APSU Track and Field

The Governors prepare for the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Indoor Championships, February 27th-28th at the Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center in Louisville, Kentucky.