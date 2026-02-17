APSU Basketball’s Collin Parker Claims National Player of the Week After Record Run

Boston, MA – After a career and historic week in which Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball graduate forward Collin Parker scored a career-high 39 points on the road and then extended his 20-point scoring streak to a record six games, the Montgomery City, Missouri native was named the Lou Henson Award National Player of the Week, CollegeInsider.com announced Monday afternoon.

Parker began his week with the highest-scoring game by a Governor in seven seasons with 39 points in addition to nine rebounds while shooting 47.8% from the floor and 82.4% from the charity stripe. His 39-point outing is the best by a Gov since Terry Taylor dropped 42 points at Morehead State, February 16th, 2019. It also is the most of any player in Atlantic Sun Conference play this season. His game was his third 30-point game in two weeks, and fourth overall this season.

Parker followed his performance with a 22-point, seven-rebound, four-assist outing against Bellarmine, Saturday, in which he shot 57.1% from the floor, 66.7% from three-point range, and 80% from the free throw line. With his 22 points, Parker became the first Governor in APSU’s digital record-keeping era to score 20-plus points in six-straight games.

Parker is the first Governor to be tabbed the national player of the week by CollegeInsider.com since Taylor accomplished the feat twice during the 2020-21 season.

The Lou Henson Award is named after the late legendary Hall of Fame basketball coach, Lou Henson, who was the head coach at Illinois, 1975-96. The Lou Henson Award is presented annually to the top mid-major player in division I college basketball. The award voting panel is made up of current Division I coaches, athletic administrators, and senior College Insider staff members.