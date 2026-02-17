Clarksville, TN – Sergeant Major Arthur Roberts passed away on February 7th, 2026. Though his time on earth was far too brief, Arthur’s life was marked by purpose, commitment, and an enduring sense of service to others.

Born on May 12th, 1992, Arthur distinguished himself through discipline, leadership, and a steadfast work ethic that earned him the respect of all who knew him. As a Sergeant Major, he exemplified professionalism and dedication, leading by example and holding himself to the highest standards. His influence extended beyond rank, as he was known for encouraging, guiding, and uplifting those around him.

Outside of his service, Arthur was a man of faith and principle who valued community, loyalty, and family. He carried himself with quiet confidence and compassion, leaving a lasting impression on friends, colleagues, and loved ones alike. His strength of character and generous spirit will be remembered long after his passing.

A memorial service honoring his life will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, February 21st, 2006, at Ministry of Reconciliation Church, located at 1110 Peachers Mill Road, Clarksville, Tennessee 37042.

Arthur Roberts’ legacy is one of honor, leadership, and unwavering dedication. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

