Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Signs Tyson Seyler for 2026–27

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head men’s golf coach Easton Key made an addition to the Governors’ 2026-27 roster with the signing of Brookland High School’s Tyson Seyler, Friday.

“I’m incredibly excited to have Tyson join the squad next year,” said Key. “He’s a hard worker and a great young man who will fit our culture perfectly. I’m confident he’ll come in and be an immediate difference maker and embody what it means to be a Gov!”

A native of Jonesboro, Arkansas, Seyler was a four-time all-conference and all-state selection, while winning a pair of individual conference championships at Brookland High School. Seyler also helped the Bearcats win four conference championships and three team state championships. Seyler also played basketball and soccer for the Bearcats.

Seyler also won the American Junior Golf Association’s McCracken Sports Junior Championship presented by Paducah CVB with a score of 209. He also posted three top-five finishes and one win on the Arkansas State Golf Association, with another win coming on the UHY Prep Series. Seyler also played in the 2025 Arkansas Junior Team Cup.

For news and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.