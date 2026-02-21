Clarksville Obituary: Rogers Alan Earnest

Clarksville, TN – Rogers Alan Earnest, age 50, of Clarksville, TN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 17th, 2026.

Rogers was born on October 5th, 1975 in Pine Bluff, AR to George Rogers Earnest and Jeanette Earnest. Rogers is preceded in death by his father George Earnest. Rogers served active duty in the U.S. Army and the Tennessee National Guard for 30 years. He was a member of Life Church of Clarksville for over 15 years. Rogers was an avid hunter, an Arkansas Razorback fan, and he loved going to the beach and his dog Harlee.

Rogers is survived by his loving wife, Tawnya Earnest; mother, Jeanette Earnest; son, Brandon Earnest; daughter, Kylee Earnest; brother, Bobby Earnest; William (Jodie) Earnest; nieces and nephews, Lainey, Hayden, Alexandra, Rebecca, Jaelyn, Taylor, and Paisley; great nephew, Remington.

A celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, February 24th, 2026 at 10:00am in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home with Pastor Greg Walker officiating. Visitation will be on Monday, February 23rd, 2026 from 4:00pm-6:00pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow directly after the service at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery, West in Hopkinsville, KY with full military honors.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488 Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com