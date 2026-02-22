Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for February 22nd–26th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Cold and blustery conditions will dominate the start of the week across Clarksville and Montgomery County before a noticeable warm-up arrives by midweek.

Dry weather will hold through Tuesday, but increasing clouds and rain chances return late Wednesday into Thursday as a new system moves into the Mid-South.

Sunday brings mostly sunny skies across the area, though temperatures will remain chilly with afternoon highs near 37 degrees. Gusty northwest winds between 10 and 20 mph will add an extra bite to the air, especially during the afternoon hours.

Sunday night turns partly cloudy as temperatures fall sharply, settling near 19 degrees by morning. Northwest winds will continue at 10 to 15 mph, keeping wind chills in the teens overnight.

Monday stays on the cold side with mostly sunny skies and highs around 35 degrees. Northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph will persist through the day, maintaining winterlike conditions.

Monday night will be mostly clear as temperatures dip again to around 18 degrees. Winds ease significantly, becoming calm during the evening hours, allowing for a cold but quiet night.

Tuesday marks the beginning of a warming trend, with mostly sunny skies and highs climbing to near 50 degrees. A light south-southwest wind will increase to 10 to 15 mph through the morning, with occasional gusts near 20 mph.

Tuesday night turns mostly cloudy with noticeably milder temperatures, as lows only fall to around 41 degrees. South-southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph will continue, keeping conditions relatively mild.

Wednesday remains mostly cloudy, but warmer air pushes in with highs approaching 59 degrees. Southwest winds of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, will help usher in the warmer temperatures.

Wednesday night brings increasing rain chances, with showers likely after midnight. Skies stay mostly cloudy as temperatures drop to around 45 degrees. South-southwest winds near 10 mph will accompany a 60 percent chance of rain.

Thursday continues the unsettled pattern, with showers likely throughout the day and mostly cloudy skies. Highs will reach near 57 degrees, and rain chances increase to 70 percent.

Thursday night sees rain chances taper off, though a 30 percent chance of lingering showers remains. Skies become partly cloudy as colder air returns, with overnight lows falling to around 31 degrees.

Residents are encouraged to prepare for the early-week cold, then stay weather-aware later in the week as rain moves back into the Clarksville–Montgomery County area.