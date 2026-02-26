Austin Peay State University Beach Volleyball Heads to Wheeler Beach Bash in South Carolina

Clarksville, TN – Following a historic opening weekend, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team is back at it for its second tournament of the season, the Wheeler Beach Bash, Friday-Saturday, in Columbia, South Carolina.

The Governors open the tournament at 10:00am CT against South Carolina, who is receiving votes from the American Volleyball Coaches Association, on Friday, before facing the Chanticleers of Coastal Carolina at 3:00pm CT. On Saturday, Austin Peay State University has an early morning match with Texas A&M Corpus-Christi at 8:00am CT, before closing the tournament with a match against in-state rival Chattanooga at 2:00pm CT.

The APSU Govs went 3-1 in their opening weekend last week at the Grand Sands Tournament in Cincinnati, Ohio. Austin Peay State University set a program record, 27 set wins in an opening weekend. Isabella Russell also set the record of the best record in an opening weekend by a freshman in program history.

The host of the tournament, South Carolina, went 2-2 over its opening weekend, with wins over fellow Atlantic Sun Conference members, North Florida and Jacksonville. Corpus Christi is 1-3 in the young season, with its lone win coming over #20 Tulane. Coastal Carolina is also 1-3, with its one win over Palm Beach Atlantic. Chattanooga has not yet competed in a match this season.

Follow the APSU Govs

For the latest news and updates on all things Austin Peay State University beach volleyball, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsBVB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team’s third tournament of the season takes them to Atlanta for the Georgia State Day of Duals. There, they will face Eastern Kentucky, Tennessee Tech, and Georgia State.