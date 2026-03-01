Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Falls 6-1 to Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team fell to Middle Tennessee, 6-1, at the Granville Bouldin Tennis Center, Sunday.
After Middle Tennessee claimed the first doubles match with a win over Austin Peay State University’s No. 2 pairing, Lucas Ranciaro and Bodi van Galen beat MTSU’s Houston Jacques and Antoine Mayoral in the No. 3 pairing to even the score. But the Blue Raiders were able to claim the doubles point with a 7-5 victory over Rohan Loubser and Logan Tomovski in the No. 1 pairing.
In singles action, Middle Tennessee claimed the first three matches to go final, knocking off Loubser, De la Hormaza, and Tomovski in two sets each in the No. 1, 4, and 3 matches, respectively. Austin Peay State University was able to get on the scoreboard in the fourth match to go final, with Ranciaro winning in three sets over Jacques on the No. 5 line.
But MTSU claimed the final two singles matches, with Vincent Lu and Glen Arnett dropping three-set matches on the No. 6 and 6 lines, respectively.
Austin Peay vs. Middle Tennessee
Doubles
- #38 Karim Al-Amin / Ondrej Horak (MTSU) def. Rohan Loubser / Logan Tomovski, 7-5
- Eric Crivei / Jonasz Dziopak (MTSU) def. Felipe De La Hormaza / Vincent Lu, 6-1
- Lucas Ranciaro / Bodi van Galen def. Houston Jacques / Antoine Mayoral (MTSU), 6-4
Singles
- Ondrej Horak (MTSU) def. Rohan Loubser, 6-4, 2-0
- Birtan Duran (MTSU) def. Vincent Lu, 6-0, 3-6, 6-1
- Freddy Murray (MTSU) def. Logan Tomovski, 6-1, 6-3
- Eric Crivei (MTSU) def. Felip De La Hormaza, 6-4, 6-4
- Lucas Ranciaro def. Houston Jacques (MTSU), 4-6, 6-3, 6-0
- Rich LaLance (MTSU) def. Glen Arnet, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4
Order of Finish
Doubles: 2, 3, 1; Singles: 1, 4, 3, 5, 2, 6
Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team is back in action when it takes on Saint Louis on Saturday at 1:00pm at the Governors Tennis Courts in Clarksville, Tennessee.