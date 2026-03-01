Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Falls 6-1 to Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team fell to Middle Tennessee, 6-1, at the Granville Bouldin Tennis Center, Sunday.

After Middle Tennessee claimed the first doubles match with a win over Austin Peay State University’s No. 2 pairing, Lucas Ranciaro and Bodi van Galen beat MTSU’s Houston Jacques and Antoine Mayoral in the No. 3 pairing to even the score. But the Blue Raiders were able to claim the doubles point with a 7-5 victory over Rohan Loubser and Logan Tomovski in the No. 1 pairing.

In singles action, Middle Tennessee claimed the first three matches to go final, knocking off Loubser, De la Hormaza, and Tomovski in two sets each in the No. 1, 4, and 3 matches, respectively. Austin Peay State University was able to get on the scoreboard in the fourth match to go final, with Ranciaro winning in three sets over Jacques on the No. 5 line.

But MTSU claimed the final two singles matches, with Vincent Lu and Glen Arnett dropping three-set matches on the No. 6 and 6 lines, respectively.

Austin Peay vs. Middle Tennessee

Doubles

Singles

Order of Finish

Doubles: 2, 3, 1; Singles: 1, 4, 3, 5, 2, 6

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team is back in action when it takes on Saint Louis on Saturday at 1:00pm at the Governors Tennis Courts in Clarksville, Tennessee.