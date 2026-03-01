50.4 F
Clarksville
Monday, March 2, 2026
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Men's Tennis Falls 6-1 to Middle Tennessee in...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Falls 6-1 to Middle Tennessee in Murfreesboro

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Drops Road Match to Middle Tennessee at Granville Bouldin Tennis Center. (Madison Harrigan, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Drops Road Match to Middle Tennessee at Granville Bouldin Tennis Center. (Madison Harrigan, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisMurfreesboro, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team fell to Middle Tennessee, 6-1, at the Granville Bouldin Tennis Center, Sunday.

After Middle Tennessee claimed the first doubles match with a win over Austin Peay State University’s No. 2 pairing, Lucas Ranciaro and Bodi van Galen beat MTSU’s Houston Jacques and Antoine Mayoral in the No. 3 pairing to even the score. But the Blue Raiders were able to claim the doubles point with a 7-5 victory over Rohan Loubser and Logan Tomovski in the No. 1 pairing.

In singles action, Middle Tennessee claimed the first three matches to go final, knocking off Loubser, De la Hormaza, and Tomovski in two sets each in the No. 1, 4, and 3 matches, respectively. Austin Peay State University was able to get on the scoreboard in the fourth match to go final, with Ranciaro winning in three sets over Jacques on the No. 5 line.

But MTSU claimed the final two singles matches, with Vincent Lu and Glen Arnett dropping three-set matches on the No. 6 and 6 lines, respectively.

Austin Peay vs. Middle Tennessee

Doubles 

  1. #38 Karim Al-Amin / Ondrej Horak (MTSU) def. Rohan Loubser / Logan Tomovski, 7-5
  2. Eric Crivei / Jonasz Dziopak (MTSU) def. Felipe De La Hormaza / Vincent Lu, 6-1
  3. Lucas Ranciaro / Bodi van Galen def. Houston Jacques / Antoine Mayoral (MTSU), 6-4

Singles 

  1. Ondrej Horak (MTSU) def. Rohan Loubser, 6-4, 2-0
  2. Birtan Duran (MTSU) def. Vincent Lu, 6-0, 3-6, 6-1
  3. Freddy Murray (MTSU) def. Logan Tomovski, 6-1, 6-3
  4. Eric Crivei (MTSU) def. Felip De La Hormaza, 6-4, 6-4
  5. Lucas Ranciaro def. Houston Jacques (MTSU), 4-6, 6-3, 6-0
  6. Rich LaLance (MTSU) def. Glen Arnet, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

Order of Finish

Doubles: 2, 3, 1; Singles: 1, 4, 3, 5, 2, 6

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team is back in action when it takes on Saint Louis on Saturday at 1:00pm at the Governors Tennis Courts in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Previous article
Marsha Blackburn Report: The State of our Union Is Stronger Than Ever
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information