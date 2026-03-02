Clarksville Pets of the Week for March 2nd, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of March 2nd, 2026.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Panda is a very “young” senior mixed breed. She is already vetted, spayed and can go home the same day. She is so sweet and weighs approximately 25 pounds. Don’t let her age fool you, she still has plenty of energy and love to go around. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Coco is a young female mixed breed. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before her adoption. Come take her out in the yard and see what a delightful girl she is and a welcome addition to your family.

Roco is a young male mixed breed. He is fully vetted and will be neutered before his adoption. He is looking for his forever family. Come spend time with him out in the yard. With the right home Roco has potential to grow into a loyal and loving companion.

Royalty is a young female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, crate trained, will be spayed and is just the most loving girl. She is shy initially and would love a family who will let her decompress on her own terms. Once she is comfortable she is so sweet and fun. She does enjoy having her own dog bed to curl up in and is also a cuddler.

Aladdin is an adult male domestic shorthair. He is fully vetted, litter trained and neutered so he can go home the same day. Check him out in the Cat room.

Nicey is a young female domestic shorthair mix. She is vetted, will be spayed upon adoption and litter trained. She can be seen in the Cat Room. She will make a great companion.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville). *Come visit them at their new facility*.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

For more information call 931.648.5750 or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices MCACC will gladly answer your questions.Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help animals through foster programs, donations, fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Rose is a sweet female young cat. She is vetted, spayed and litter trained. Rose would do best in a calm home where she can settle in on her own time frame. Once she is comfortable she is ever so sweet, loving and enjoys curling up in her own kitty bed.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook, www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

*Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Spring is a beautiful female domestic shorthair. She is vetted, spayed and litter trained. Spring is a bit shy initially but once she warms up she is very loving, sweet and playful. She is good with cats that respect boundaries but no dogs please. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Stretch is a 3 year old male mixed breed. He is neutered, fully vetted and on flea and tick prevention. Does great in his kennel too. Good with people, very sweet and meet and greets are required if other pets and children are in the home just due to his excitement and happy personality. He has a fabulous temperament but hasn’t spent a lot of time with children. He needs his own forever family.

If you would love to add him to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Drako is a 4 year old male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. Drako is just the sweetest, silliest guy and is looking for a special home where he is the only pet and the center of attention.

He needs a home where he can decompress and settle in at his own pace and a family willing to continue building his confidence and continue training. He would be a wonderful jogging buddy and companion. Drako was abandoned at 9 weeks old and has been living with the wonderful folks at the rescue since then. He needs his own forever family.

If you would love to add him to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ayer is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is vetted, spayed and house trained. Ayer does well with children and other dogs but no cats please. She just loves attention and affection. Ayer has been around children of all ages and does fantastic with them.

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

She is a bit silly and goofy around other dogs and as always meet and greets are required especially if other pets are in the home. Always remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.Ayer is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@ cprmidtn@gmail.com

Grady is a 5 year old male Boxer. He is fully vetted, neutered and house/crate trained. This stunning boy is so awesome he doesn’t really need to be crated when left alone, He is very sweet and good with children and other dogs. Looking for a new best friend? Look no further, Grady is waiting.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Dottie is an 18 month old Tabby kitty. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is FeLV regressive and vets think she will shed this virus but she will need to be the only pet in the home. Dottie loves all toys and hanging out in cat trees and is very affectionate. She is a happy girl who gets along with everyone.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Heidi is a 3 year old female mixed breed. Fully vetted, spayed and crate/house trained. She has a pretty low energy level and does take a moment to warm up. Heidi has done well with other dogs, cats and children. She is a very sweet girl, low energy and loves being with her people.

For an application/more information: www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/heidi or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Bambalamb is a young adult male Lab mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Bambalamb is good with other dogs and is ok with children at least 7 and older only due to his amount of energy. He is basically an enthusiastic, energetic bundle of joy and love. He is a very sweet boy looking for his forever family. Meet and greets are required.

Hot Rod’s Garage

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Storm is a handsome, young, male Black Lab mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and is attending ongoing training classes. He is good with other dogs but he does have a lot of young pup/Lab energy so he might be a lot for toddlers. Meet and greets are required, especially if other animals are in the home as per Rescue Policy.

This gorgeous boy has so much love to give and will be a wonderful hiking/jogging buddy. For more information call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Evelyn is a 9 year old female Pit Bull mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and almost fully house trained. She gets along with other dogs but does need a home with older children please. She loves tug of war toys and football! She might be a senior but she still has so much spunk and love to give. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline@ 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!

Saving Kittens Sanctuary

Gracie is a one year old female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed, dewormed and litter trained. She is a big girl weighing in currently at 12 pounds! She is a very chatty girl and will be your velcro companion. Gracie needs proper introduction to other pets and does NOT like a carrier.

If you’d like to set up a meet and greet with him please reach out to the rescue. Applications are at : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSdj-RCMIIFwabcZ-uMKPyQHDrZ4oLp3RTjaMJWhfFJ-CVMZHA/viewform?usp=header

For more information, they can be found on FaceBook Saving Kittens Sanctuary and by email at savebabykittens@gmail.com