Clarksville Obituary: Phyllis Ann Stone

Clarksville, TN – Phyllis Ann Stone, age 78 of Tennessee Ridge, TN, passed away March 3rd, 2026 at Signature Healthcare of Erin.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00pm Friday, March 6th, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Pastor Ray Bradley officiating. Burial will follow at McDonald Cemetery.

Family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service Friday afternoon.

Phyllis entered this life on February 27th, 1948 in Tennessee Ridge, TN, daughter to the late Lillie Mai and Lawrence Self. Phyllis was a lifelong resident of Tennessee Ridge, and married the love of her life, Bobby Stone, and remained happily married for 50 years, until his passing in 2013.

Phyllis was a long-time member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Erin, TN. She loved working in her yard and planting beautiful flowers; but her biggest joy in life was her family. Any time you would see her out and about, she would just light up when asked about her children, grandchildren, or even her great grandchildren. She loved to line dance and taught line dancing for many years.

In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Stone; her son, Jeff Stone; siblings, Gene Self, Virginia Gibson, Jeanette Boyd, Glenda Self, and Gary Self.

Survivors include her brothers, Herschel (Sue) Self, Bobby Joe (Trish) Self; son, Eddie Joe Stone; grandchildren, Scot (Stephanie) Stone, Kayla (George) Dennis, Brooklyn (Ty) Dillard, Taylor (Coby) Lewis, Jonathon Stone, Breanna (Sean) Stone, Kane (Cassidy) Stone, and Kale Stone; great-grandchildren, Drake Bowers, Annistyn Dillard, Landry Stone, Braxton Dennis, Jackson Dennis, Hassel Lewis, Henson Lewis, Haegan Lewis, Karsyn Stone, Jaxon Stone, Vaybree Aguiar, and Stonee Aguiar.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Food may be sent to Church of God of Prophecy in Erin, TN for a meal afterwards.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com