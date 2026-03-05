Clarksville Obituary: Phyllis Ann Stone

Clarksville, TN – Phyllis Ann Stone, age 78 of Tennessee Ridge, TN, passed away March 3rd, 2026 at Signature Healthcare of Erin.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00pm Friday, March 6th, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Pastor Ray Bradley officiating. Burial will follow at McDonald Cemetery.
Family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service Friday afternoon.
Phyllis entered this life on February 27th, 1948 in Tennessee Ridge, TN, daughter to the late Lillie Mai and Lawrence Self. Phyllis was a lifelong resident of Tennessee Ridge, and married the love of her life, Bobby Stone, and remained happily married for 50 years, until his passing in 2013.
Phyllis was a long-time member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Erin, TN. She loved working in her yard and planting beautiful flowers; but her biggest joy in life was her family. Any time you would see her out and about, she would just light up when asked about her children, grandchildren, or even her great grandchildren. She loved to line dance and taught line dancing for many years.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Stone; her son, Jeff Stone; siblings, Gene Self, Virginia Gibson, Jeanette Boyd, Glenda Self, and Gary Self.
Survivors include her brothers, Herschel (Sue) Self, Bobby Joe (Trish) Self; son, Eddie Joe Stone; grandchildren, Scot (Stephanie) Stone, Kayla (George) Dennis, Brooklyn (Ty) Dillard, Taylor (Coby) Lewis, Jonathon Stone, Breanna (Sean) Stone, Kane (Cassidy) Stone, and Kale Stone; great-grandchildren, Drake Bowers, Annistyn Dillard, Landry Stone, Braxton Dennis, Jackson Dennis, Hassel Lewis, Henson Lewis, Haegan Lewis, Karsyn Stone, Jaxon Stone, Vaybree Aguiar, and Stonee Aguiar.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Food may be sent to Church of God of Prophecy in Erin, TN for a meal afterwards.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com