Montgomery County Juvenile Court to Host Community & Youth Engagement Resource Fair March 20th

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Juvenile Court (MCJC) team, in partnership with several local organizations, will host a Community and Youth Engagement Resource Fair at William O. Beach Civic Hall, 350 Pageant Lane, on Friday, March 20th, 2026, from 9:00am to 2:00pm.
This event is designed to connect residents and youth with vital local resources. Partnering organizations will be on-site to provide information and direct assistance regarding housing, clothing, food insecurity, and various youth support services. The fair aims to provide a centralized “one-stop shop” for families seeking guidance and community stability.
“This event is about connecting our community by bringing resources and support for youth together in one place, making it easier for families and young people to access the services they need. We want residents to know they are supported and leave feeling informed and confident about the help available to them,” said Teya Moore, Montgomery County Juvenile Court Resource Coordinator.
For more information on the Montgomery County Juvenile Court and services, visit www.montgomerytn.gov/juvenile.