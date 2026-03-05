Montgomery County Juvenile Court to Host Community & Youth Engagement Resource Fair March 20th

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Juvenile Court (MCJC) team, in partnership with several local organizations, will host a Community and Youth Engagement Resource Fair at William O. Beach Civic Hall, 350 Pageant Lane, on Friday, March 20th, 2026, from 9:00am to 2:00pm.

This event is designed to connect residents and youth with vital local resources. Partnering organizations will be on-site to provide information and direct assistance regarding housing, clothing, food insecurity, and various youth support services. The fair aims to provide a centralized “one-stop shop” for families seeking guidance and community stability.