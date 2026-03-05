Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Outage for Ashland City Road and Beacon Hills Subdivision for Water Valve Replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department has planned a water outage and low water pressure for water valve replacement work on Thursday, March 5th, 2026, at 10:00pm on the following streets and roads.

Low water pressure may be present in the vicinity.

Ashland City Road (Chesterfield Circle to Old Ashland City Road)

2401 – 2409 Old Ashland City Road

Beacon Drive

Layton Road

Barkley Drive

Branch Road

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 4:00am on Friday, March 6th.