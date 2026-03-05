APSU Men’s Basketball Opens 2026 ASUN Tournament Stay with Friday Matchup against Stetson

#2 Austin Peay (21-8 | 15-3 SUN) vs. #10 Stetson (12-20 | 7-11 ASUN)

Friday, March 6th, 2026 | 5:00pm

Jacksonville, FL | VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Clarksville, TN – The 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Regular-Season Champions, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team begins its ASUN Tournament stay with a Friday 4:00pm CT contest against Stetson at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Austin Peay (21-8, 15-3 ASUN) enters its third postseason as a member of the ASUN as the No. 2 seed after sharing the regular-season title with Central Arkansas. The Governors’ No. 2 seed is the highest since joining the ASUN and the program’s first since the 2009 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament as the No. 2 seed following back-to-back OVC Regular Season Championships in 2007 and 2008.

The Govs have been a No. 2 seed three times in program history and are 4-3 as such. APSU also has advanced to a tournament title game twice as a No. 2 seed, coming in 2009 and 1975. Additionally, APSU is 23-14 all-time in quarterfinals matchups, including 1-1 under third-year head coach Corey Gipson. Austin Peay State University fell to North Alabama last season in the quarterfinals, after earning a 101-98 win against North Florida in the 2024 ASUN Quarterfinals.

Austin Peay State University enters the ASUN Tournament after dropping its last two games of the regular season, with a 93-88 decision against Central Arkansas, February 25th, and a 111-97 contest at Bellarmine, Saturday.

Austin Peay State University was led in scoring against the Knights by Second Team All-ASUN recipient Rashaud Marshall’s career-high 35 points. Marshall was one of three Governors to earn ASUN postseason honors, with graduate forward Collin Parker being tabbed the ASUN Newcomer of the Year and a First Team All-ASUN selection, both the first for a Governor in program history.

Point guard Zyree Collins also became the second-straight Gov to earn ASUN Freshman of the Year honors, while also garnering unanimous All-Freshman Team in addition to being the first. Freshman in program history to be named to an All-ASUN Team with his Third Team selection.

Parker is the first Gov to be tabbed a conference newcomer of the year since APSU Hall of Famer Trenton Hassell collected the award following the 1999 OVC season, and is the first First Team All-Conference selection since APSU Ring of Honor member Terry Taylor following the 2020-21 OVC campaign.

Parker is the only player in the ASUN to rank top 15 in points (18.1, 5th), rebounds (6.1, 6th), and assists per game (3.2, 12th). He also was the only player in the league to rank top 10 in all three shooting split marks with a 43.8 3-point percentage (2nd), 82.6 free throw percentage (3rd), and 49.2 field-goal percentage (9th).

Collins leads all ASUN freshmen in scoring (13.5), assists (4.3), and steals (2.3). His 4.3 assists per game rank fifth in the ASUN overall and 16th among NCAA freshmen, while his 2.3 steals per game are 15th overall in the country and first nationally among freshmen.

Friday’s game, and all ASUN Conference contests leading up to the ASUN Tournament Championship, is broadcasted on ESPN+. Mia O’Brien (play-by-play), Alvin Delve (analyst), and Ainsley Clifford (sideline) will be on the call from VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University begins its third ASUN Tournament stay against Stetson.

APSU is 3-2 all-time in the ASUN postseason.

During head coach Corey Gipson‘s inaugural season at the helm of Governors basketball, the Govs made their first appearance in the ASUN Tournament and advanced to the title game where they fell to Stetson.

Last season, the Governors earned a win against North Florida in the tournament’s opening round, before falling to North Alabama in the quarterfinals.

Austin Peay State University is 48-38 all-time in conference tournaments.

APSU has won five tournament championships in program history, with all coming in the OVC and most recently during in 2016.

The APSU Govs have 13 runner-up finishes in conference tournaments.

Austin Peay State University enters the postseason as a No. 2 seed for the first time since 2009.

APSU is 4-3 all-time as a No. 2 seed and 23-14 in quarterfinal rounds.

Austin Peay State University earned a program-record and ASUN-best six ASUN postseason honors.

Collin Parker was named the ASUN Newcomer of the Year and a First Team All-ASUN selection.

Rashaud Marshall was tabbed a Second Team All-ASUN selection.

Zyree Collins earned ASUN Freshman of the Year honors, was a unanimous All-Freshman team recipient, and garnered Third Team All-ASUN recognition.

Austin Peay State University is 4-4 all-time against Stetson and has won three-straight games against the Hatters since dropping the 2024 ASUN Tournament Championship game.

The Govs swept a two-game regular-season series against the Hatters this year, with a 73-65 Jan. 23 win in Clarksville following an 81-69 win in DeLand, Florida, January 10th.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

With a win against the Hatters, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team will advance to the semifinals for the second time in program history. There, the APSU Govs will play the winner of No. 6 West Georgia against No. 3 Queens, which tips off directly following APSU’s game against Stetson. The Governorss and the Wolves or Royals will tipoff on Saturday at 6:00pm CT