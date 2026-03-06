APSU Men’s Tennis Continues Road Swing with Saturday Match Against Saint Louis

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team faces St. Louis in a Saturday 1:00pm match at the Rowton Paul Indoor Tennis Center in Paducah, Kentucky.

The Governors have picked up two wins this season, coming in 4-3 victories against Oakland City and Southern Indiana.

Two of APSU’s last three matches have been decided by one point, with losses to Chattanooga and Alabama A&M to close out February.

Throughout the spring season, Logan Tomovski paced the APSU Govs with four singles victories while exclusively playing the No. 3 position. Glen Arnet is second on the team with three victories while playing from the No. 6 court.

The doubles pairing Logan Tomocski and Rohan Loubser are 3-2 thus far this season while playing from the No. 1 position, Bodi van Galen and Lucas Ranciaro also are tied for a team-best three wins from the No. 3 court.

Austin Peay State University is 1-4 against St. Louis since 2018; however, the Govs earned a 5-2 victory against the Billikens last season.

St. Louis is coming off a 4-2 victory against Chicago State, February 21st, and faces the Govs following their Friday 3:00pm match at Southern Indiana.

Saturday’s match against the Billikens was previously scheduled to take place in Clarksville, but was moved to Paducah due to inclement weather expected in the area over the weekend.

About the St. Louis Billikens

2025-26 Record: 3-8 (0-0, Atlantic 10)

2024-25 Record: 2-14 (0-0, Atlantic 10)

Last Meeting: The Governors defeated the Billikens, 5-2 (4/8/25)

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates from Evansville, Indiana, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team concludes their extended road trip next week with a Thursday 2:00pm match against Jackson State before returning to Clarksville for the first time this season for a March 14th 2:00pm contest against IU Indy at the Governors Tennis Courts.