Austin Peay State University Baseball Rallies Late to Defeat Utah Tech 10-5 in Extra Innings

St. George, UT – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team rallied in the ninth to force extras and put up five in the tenth inning to secure a 10-5 win over Utah Tech in game two of the series, Friday, at Bruce Hurst Field in St. George, Utah.

How it Happened

Top 1st | Paris Pridgen, who started the game in the leadoff spot for the first time this season, reached base safely following a fielding error at first base. He advanced to second with his ninth stolen base of the season before coming home to score on a failed pickoff attempt and error from the Utah Tech starting pitcher, Tyler Ray, for a 1-0 lead.

Top 3rd | Pridgen started a two-out rally by reaching base on a walk before advancing to second on a single through the right side by Zion Taylor. Ray Velazquez came up next and hit a backside single to right field, scoring Pridgen from second for a 2-0 lead.

Bottom 4th | After retiring the first batter of the inning on a fly out, Kaleb Applebey walked Kyle McDaniel to get Kace Naone up to the plate. He would hit a two-run home run to left field, tying the game at two. Applebey would walk Ryan Kroepel before he stole second to move into scoring position. He would advance to third on a groundout before scoring on a two-out throwing error from Andres Matias at short, giving the Trailblazers a 3-2 lead.

Top 7th | Kyler Proctor singled through the right side with one out in the inning before advancing to third on a Cole Johnson double to left center. Trevor Conley then hit a ground ball up the middle to bring Proctor in to score and tie the game at three.

Bottom 8th | Following a pair of singles and a sacrifice bunt, Brody Lanham was relieved on the mound by Jett Hope, who induced a ground ball to short, but a run came across as the throw was not in time at the plate. Then, with a pair of runners on base, Mays Madsen had a bunt single down the third base line, which extended the Utah Tech lead to 5-3.

Top 9th | Matias doubled to left center with an out in the inning before advancing to third on a groundout. Then, with two outs in the inning, Johnson hit an opposite-field home run to tie the game at five runs.

Top 10th | Keaton Cottam led off the 10th with a base hit through the right side of the infield and was then replaced on the bases with Dillon Adkins. Pridgen followed Cottam with a single himself, this time through the left side. Then, following a four-pitch walk to Taylor, Velazquez singled to right to bring in a pair of runs for the lead. But then, Ty Wisdom came up and hit his third home run of the series to clear the bases and put the Govs up by five runs.

Wrap Up

Jett Hope picked up his third win of the season to improve to 3-1 after throwing 1.2 innings and allowing just one run to score on a hit, a walk, and a hit batter.

Ethan Gardner was given the loss to fall to 0-1 on the season after allowing five runs to score on four hits and a walk.

Follow APSU Baseball

Follow Govs baseball (@GovsBSB) on Instagram and X.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team will play game three of the series, starting approximately 45 minutes after the conclusion of game one of the doubleheader, Friday, at Bruce Hurst Field in St. George, Utah.