Clarksville Obituary: Marilyn Marie (Jenkins) Griffy

Clarksville, TN – Marilyn Marie (Jenkins) Griffy of Clarksville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on March 4th, 2026 at the age of 67. She was born on December 20th, 1958, to Porter and Janell Jenkins in Clarksville.

Born and raised in Clarksville, Marilyn graduated from Northwest High School in 1976 and from Austin Peay State University 1980. After graduating with a degree in Business, she worked for APSU in the Biology Department and then in the Purchasing Department for 37 years.

Marilyn was a faithful member of Park Lane Church of the Nazarene where over the years she served as a youth leader, church board member, Sunday School teacher, choir member, and Bible Study leader.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Terry Griffy, her children, Benjamin Griffy and Jordan Griffy (Kristen), and three grandchildren, Avery, Kyndall and Mia.

Marilyn loved people and enjoyed doing things for others. She loved to cross-stitch, knit, watch crime dramas and cooking shows. She loved to laugh and had a kind heart. At the end of her life she never complained about her physical condition and being in the nursing home. She will be truly missed by her friends and family.

A Celebration of Life for Marilyn will be Monday, March 9th, 2026 at 1:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. Pastor Nick Lennon will officiate. A private burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10:00am until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Park Lane Church of the Nazarene Family Life Center Building Fund, 225 Cunningham Lane, Clarksville, TN, 37042. Make checks payable to Park Lane Church; memo Capital Stewardship Campaign.

Please visit Marilyn’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.