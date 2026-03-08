58.7 F
Clarksville
Sunday, March 8, 2026
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Men's Basketball Falls to Queens 90-83 in ASUN...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Falls to Queens 90-83 in ASUN Tournament Semifinals

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Basketball’s Rashaud Marshall Shines, But Govs Fall to Queens in ASUN Tournament Semifinals. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men's Basketball’s Rashaud Marshall Shines, But Govs Fall to Queens in ASUN Tournament Semifinals. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's BasketballJacksonville, FL – Despite a 35-point, 13-rebound double-double by junior forward Rashaud Marshall, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team dropped a 90-83 decision to Queens in the Atlantic Sun Conference Semifinals, Saturday, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Marshall’s 35-point performance is the second-best of his career, as the Blytheville, Arkansas native went 14-for-20 from the field while also adding seven free throws and a quartet of offensive rebounds.

Austin Peay’s (22-9) first 20 points of the contest came in the paint, with Marshall accounting for 14 of the Govs’ first 20 minutes. APSU led 20-19 midway through the first half after a Zyree Collins driving layup sparked the game’s seventh lead change in the opening 9:27. A split trip at the line by Ja’Corey Robinson extended the APSU lead to two; however, a Queens (20-13) returned the lead to the Royals who led 14-5 with five remaining in the half.

Queens scored six unanswered points in the final 51 seconds of the half after making back-to-back three-pointers.

Marshall led all scorers with 19 points in the opening half, while also adding six rebounds on 9-of-12 shooting from the floor. Queens shot 50% from both the floor and three-point range with eight triples.

Collins scored the first six points of the second half, cutting the APSU deficit to 47-46 two minutes into the second half, but the Royals took a then-game-high eight-point lead with 9:31 to play. A Tate McCubbin three-point play then sparked a 10-4 run, with the sophomore guard/forward making back-to-back threes during the three-minute scoring run.

Queens extended its lead to double figures following seven-straight points and maintained no less than a six-point lead for the remainder of the contest.

Follow the Govs

For news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Austin Peay State Universitymen’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com

Previous article
#23 Tennessee Vols Basketball Falls to #24 Vanderbilt 86-82 in Regular-Season Finale
Next article
NASA Study Finds DART Mission Impact Altered Orbit of Didymos–Dimorphos System Around the Sun
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information