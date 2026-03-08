Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Falls to Queens 90-83 in ASUN Tournament Semifinals

Jacksonville, FL – Despite a 35-point, 13-rebound double-double by junior forward Rashaud Marshall, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) basketball team dropped a 90-83 decision to Queens in the Atlantic Sun Conference Semifinals, Saturday, at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

Marshall’s 35-point performance is the second-best of his career, as the Blytheville, Arkansas native went 14-for-20 from the field while also adding seven free throws and a quartet of offensive rebounds.

Austin Peay’s (22-9) first 20 points of the contest came in the paint, with Marshall accounting for 14 of the Govs’ first 20 minutes. APSU led 20-19 midway through the first half after a Zyree Collins driving layup sparked the game’s seventh lead change in the opening 9:27. A split trip at the line by Ja’Corey Robinson extended the APSU lead to two; however, a Queens (20-13) returned the lead to the Royals who led 14-5 with five remaining in the half.

Queens scored six unanswered points in the final 51 seconds of the half after making back-to-back three-pointers.

Marshall led all scorers with 19 points in the opening half, while also adding six rebounds on 9-of-12 shooting from the floor. Queens shot 50% from both the floor and three-point range with eight triples.

Collins scored the first six points of the second half, cutting the APSU deficit to 47-46 two minutes into the second half, but the Royals took a then-game-high eight-point lead with 9:31 to play. A Tate McCubbin three-point play then sparked a 10-4 run, with the sophomore guard/forward making back-to-back threes during the three-minute scoring run.

Queens extended its lead to double figures following seven-straight points and maintained no less than a six-point lead for the remainder of the contest.

