Clarksville Obituary: Gene Caudill

Clarksville, TN – Gene Caudill, 79, passed away peacefully on March 7th, 2026, at the hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 18th, 1947, in Marlow, Kentucky.

Gene proudly served his country in the United States Army for 20 years, completing many tours throughout the world. During his military career he earned numerous awards and honors in recognition of his dedication, service, and commitment.

On March 21st, 1969, Gene married the love of his life, Kathleen Freeborn. Together they built a life centered around love, family, and unwavering support for one another.

Gene was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen Caudill; his three daughters, Teri (Tim) Hamilton, Dawn (Craig Rainey) Hayden and Erin (Sam) Gregory; and Jason Weaver. He was a proud grandfather to Josh, Lindsey, Leah (Tera), Abby (Austin), Hayli (Ari), and Hadley, and a cherished great-grandfather to Brailey, Truitt, Cole, Emery, and Wrenley.

He is also survived by his brother Johnny Caudill (Lula), his sister Renee Campbell (Hagel), his special cousin Betty Blair, and a multitude of extended family members and friends who will miss him dearly. Gene also had a special place in his heart for his beloved dogs, Lulu and Bubba.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Hazel Hatton Hart, and his granddaughters, Katelyn and Alicia.

Gene loved his family deeply and always put others before himself. Known as “Poppy” to his grandchildren, he adored them and always looked forward to their visits. In his free time, Gene enjoyed fishing, golfing, watching sports on television, especially cheering on Caitlin Clark, and spending evenings watching his favorite old westerns and war movies.

His life was one of service, loyalty, and love for those around him, and he will be remembered for his quiet strength, dedication to his family, and the many lives he touched.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life service at a later date.

A private graveside with military honors will also be held at a later date.

Though he will be deeply missed, his love, lessons, and memories will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.