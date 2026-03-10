Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf Claims Fourth at Riverbend Intercollegiate

Houston, TX – Led by Jillian Breedlove’s third-place finish, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team finished in fourth place at the Riverbend Intercollegiate at the Riverbend Country Club.

Austin Peay State University’s final round 303 placed them fourth with a 24-over 54-hole total to finish one stroke behind Tarleton State and one stroke ahead of Delaware.

Breedlove finished in third place after a final round two-over 74 gave her a one-under 215 tournament total.

Ella Arnzen finished second for the APSU Govs as a final round three over 75 left her with a 221 54-hole total, which left her in a tie for 12th place. Abby Hirtzel was right behind her, shooting an even par 72 to place her in a tie for 18th place with a 223 tournament total.

Jordin Cowing’s final round, five over 77, left her with a 229 total for a tie for 29th place finish, as Katie Roberts rounded out the APSU Govs lineup with an 83 to finish in a tie for 81st place with a tournament total of 246.

Individually, Makenna Cox shot a third round five over 77 to finish her first tournament of the spring in a tie for 52nd place with a 54-hole total of 234. Autumn Spencer shot eight over 80 to end the tournament with a 236 total to place in a tie for 59th. Abby Jimenez placed in a tie for 67th after a final round shooting a nine over 81 to end the tournament with a three-round total of 239.

