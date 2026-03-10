75.6 F
APSU Beach Volleyball Wraps Road Trip at Georgia State University Day of Duals

Austin Peay Beach Volleyball Travels to Atlanta for Georgia State Day of Duals Finale. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN – Ending its three-tournament road trip, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team is back at it for its third tournament of the season, the Georgia State Day of Duals, on Wednesday in Atlanta.

The Governors open the tournament at 9:30am CT against Eastern Kentucky in a rematch from the Grand Sands tournament. They play back-to-back, facing Tennessee Tech at 11:30am before a quick off window, then closing the day against Georgia State at 3:30pm CT.

Last time out, the Governors competed in the Wheeler Beach Bash in South Carolina against some of the top teams in the nation.

Eastern Kentucky is currently 7-5, including a win over conference foe Central Arkansas. Tennessee Tech is 1-4, while the hosts, the Panthers of Georgia State, are 5-8 this season.

