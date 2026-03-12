46.5 F
APSU Men’s Tennis Drops Weekday Match to Jackson State

Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Falls 4-1 to Jackson State University in Road Match. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Falls 4-1 to Jackson State University in Road Match. (Robert Smith, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisJackson, MS – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team fell to Jackson State 4-1, Thursday, at the Jackson State Tennis Courts.

In doubles, Glen Arnet and Vincent Lu dropped their match in a 6-3 decision. Bodi van Galen and Lucas Ranciaro dropped a 6-4 match from the No. 3 court, while Rohan Loubser and Logan Tomocski’s match was left unfinished at 5-6.

After the Tigers claimed the first singles point, Loubser cut into the Govs’ deficit with a straight-set, 6-4, 6-2 win from the No. 1 position. Following the point, Tomovski lost in two sets, 6-4, 6-2, while Ranciaro also dropped a two-set decision from the No. 5 court. Lu and Arnet’s matches were then left unfinished with the decision clinched.

Austin Peay vs. Jackson State

Doubles 1

Ching Chang Chiu / Chen Hung-Yu (JSU) vs. Rohan Loubser / Logan Tomovski (APSU), unfinished at 6-5 2. Federico Pickenstainer /Jhoan Vaquero (JSU) def. Glen Arnet / Vincent Lu (APSU), 6-3 3. Gokalp Ayar / Fabrizio Fallas (JSU) def. Bodi van Galen / Lucas Ranciaro (APSU), 6-4

Order of Finish: 2, 3, 1

Singles 1

Rohan Loubser (APSU) def. Federico Pickenstainer (JSU), 6-4, 6-2 2. Ching Chang Chiu (JSU) vs. Vincent Lu (APSU), unfinished at 6-3, 5-3 3. Gokalp Ayar (JSU) def. Logan Tomovski (APSU), 6-4, 6-2 4. Jhoan Vaquero (JSU) def. Felipe De La Hormaza (APSU), 6-1, 6-2 5. Chen Hung-Yu (JSU) def. Lucas Ranciaro (APSU), 6-3, 6-4 6. Glen Arnet (APSU) vs. Fabrizio Fallas (JSU), unfinished at 6-3, 5-3

Order of Finish: 4, 1, 3, 5

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates, follow the Governors men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team is back in action for their first match at the Governors Tennis Courts this season when they face IU Indy on Saturday at 2:00pm in Clarksville.

