Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Blanks Jackson State 4-0 in Road Match

Jackson, MS – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned a 4-0 victory against Jackson State, Thursday, at the Jackson State Tennis Courts.

The Governors’ No. 1 doubles pair Luca Bohlen and Yi-Ching Huang defeated their opponents 6-3 to give the APSU Govs the early advantage in doubles play. Pauline Bruns and Elena Thiel defeated their opponents, clinching the point in a tiebreak match, 7-5. Sophia Baranov and Clemence Butavand’s match was left unfinished with the duo leading 6-5 when the match’s first point was secured.

The Governors then went on to sweep singles, beginning with Bruns, who allowed just one game across two sets, winning 6-1, 6-0 from the No. 5 court for the first singles point of the contest. After winning her first set 6-0 from the No. 2 court, Huang then clinched the second point of the afternoon with a 6-2 second-set win. Lastly, Bohlen earned a 6-2, 6-4 victory from the No. 3 position to clinch the victory.

With the result already in game, Baranov, Butavand, and Thiel’s matches were left unfinished, with all three having secured at least one set victory.

This match marks the fourth sweep this season, with previous matches against Southern Indiana, Belmont, and Saint Louis. Bohlen earned her 12th and 13th overall wins of the season against the Tigers, including her seventh in singles play this spring. For the doubles pair of Bruns and Thiel, it marked their fifth win together this season, which is the second-best mark of any pair on the team, trailing only Baranov and Butavand’s six thus far.

Austin Peay vs. Jackson State

Doubles

1. Luca Bohlen / Yi-Ching Huang (APSU) def. Helen Hernandez / Victoria Linkovski (JSU), 6-3

2. Pauline Bruns / Elena Thiel (APSU) def. Isabella Benavides / Paula Coralan (JSU), 7-5

3. Sophia Baranov / Clemence Butavand (APSU) vs. Tiara Alvarez / Daniela Torvar (JSU), unfinished at 6-5

Order of Finish: 1, 2

Singles

1. Sophia Baranov (APSU) vs. Paula Coralan (JSU), unfinished at 7-6 (13-11), 3-1

2. Yi-Ching Huang (APSU) def. Maria Iordanova (JSU), 6-0, 6-2

3. Luca Bohlen (APSU) def. Victoria Linkovski (JSU), 6-2, 6-4

4. Clemence Butavand (APSU) vs. Isabella Benavides (JSU), 6-3, 1-6, 0-2

5. Pauline Bruns (APSU) def. Helen Hernandez (JSU), 6-1, 6-0

6. Elena Thiel (APSU) vs. Tiara Alvarez (JSU), 7-6 (8-6), 0-2

Order of Finish: 5, 2, 3

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis returns home for its second home match of the season when it plays Bethel on Tuesday at 2:00pm at the Governors Tennis Courts in Clarksville.