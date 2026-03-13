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Clarksville Obituary: Bhikhabhai Girdharbhai Patel

January 4th, 1955 - March 12th, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
Bhikhabhai Girdharbhai Patel
Bhikhabhai Girdharbhai Patel

Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Bhikhabhai Girdharbhai Patel, age 71, of Clarksville, TN passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, March 12th, 2026 at his residence.

Bhikhabhai was born January 4th, 1955 in India to the late Girdharbhai Patel and Jijiben Patel. 

Services will be held on Sunday, March 15th,  at 10:00am in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com

To send flowers to the family of Bhikhabhai, please visit our floral store.
 
 

About Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

At Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, we offer you a comfortable welcoming environment to gather in remembrance of lives well lived. From the first phone call to the final disposition, our experienced staff will ensure your time with us is memorable and uplifting.

Our staff brings together decades of experience caring for families of all cultural backgrounds and diverse walks of life. At our funeral home, we will treat you and your loved ones like family with services that exceed your expectations. 

For more information, please visit www.neal-tarpley.com

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