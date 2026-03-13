Clarksville Obituary: Bhikhabhai Girdharbhai Patel

Clarksville, TN – Bhikhabhai Girdharbhai Patel, age 71, of Clarksville, TN passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, March 12th, 2026 at his residence.

Bhikhabhai was born January 4th, 1955 in India to the late Girdharbhai Patel and Jijiben Patel.

Services will be held on Sunday, March 15th, at 10:00am in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com