Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Welcomes IU Indy for First Home Match of Season

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team faces IU Indy for its first match at the Governors Tennis Court this season on Saturday at 2:00pm

Austin Peay is 2-9 this season after dropping a 4-1 decision to Jackson State, Thursday. The Governors’ wins this season include a 4-3 victory over Southern Indiana and Oakland City. Glen Arnet (6-6) leads the team with a 6-6 combined record, while Rohan Loubser and Logan Tomovski lead all doubles pairings with a 6-4 record.

The APSU Govs look to secure their first win in seven meetings against IU Indy in Saturday’s match. The Governors and Jaguars last met during the 2021 season, with IU Indy earning a 4-3 victory.

About the IU Indy Jaguars

2025-26 Record: 4-11 (0-0 Horizon League)

2024-25 Record: 10-13 (4-4 Horizon League)

The Jaguars took the loss against Tennessee State, 0-4 in the Horizon League Tournament, ending its 2025 season.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates from Clarksville follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), and Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team remains home to host Bethel in a Tuesday 2:00pm match in Clarksville.