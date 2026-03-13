APSU Lacrosse Returns Home to Face Winthrop University Saturday Morning

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) lacrosse team prepares for its fourth home game in program history when it faces Winthrop in a Saturday 11:00am game at Morgan Brothers Field.

Last time out, Austin Peay (4-3) defeated Central Connecticut 17-4, Tuesday, March 10th. Austin Peay State University scored six goals in the first quarter, and again in the second, with two in the third and three in the fourth. Austin Peay State University had a game high of six ground balls and six draw controls in the first quarter.

Lauryn Warfield led the APSU Govs with a season-best 18 draw controls, while Sophia Schwab and Samantha Houttekier led the way with two assists each. Erin-Kate Roeder played the first half in goal for the Governors with two saves and just one goal allowed, while Scarlett Hazzard had two saves and three goals allowed in the second half.

Additionally, Madison Klamo led the APSU Govs with four ground balls, while Stanley and Julia Eckerman each recorded three ground balls.

Winthrop (3-3), with a recent 12-11 win over Old Dominion with Gabby Pierpont breaking the tie with 1:27 to give Winthrop the 12-11 lead for good. Winthrop secured the win with a final save and the Eagle defense locked down Old Dominion’s last possession.

The Governors’ inaugural team is comprised of 18 freshman, two redshirt sophomores, eight sophomores, one senior and a graduate student. The coaching staff includes head coach Melissa Rausch, assistant coach Grace Reinold, graduate assistant Annalise Carr, and volunteer coach Jess Russ.

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the 2026 season, follow the Austin Peay State University lacrosse team on X (@GovsWLAX), and Instagram (@Govswlax).

Next Up For APSU Lacrosse

Following the Saturday Game against the Eagles, the Austin Peay State University lacrosse team will play Iona, Monday, at Morgan Brothers Field.