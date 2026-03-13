Austin Peay Softball Opens Atlantic Sun Conference Play at Eastern Kentucky

Clarksville, TN – After earning 16 wins during its nonconference season, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team begins Atlantic Sun Conference play in the Bluegrass State against Eastern Kentucky, Saturday-Sunday, at Gertrude Hood Field in Richmond, Kentucky. The Governors begin the series with a 12:00pm CT doubleheader against the Colonels, before concluding the series at noon, Sunday.

Last time out, Austin Peay (16-9) had a 10-game winning streak come to close following a 9-1 decision against #1 Tennessee, Tuesday, at the Mid-State Classic in Columbia, Tennessee. Prior to its loss against the unanimous top-ranked Lady Vols, the APSU Govs had posted back-to-back perfect weekends at home tournaments, with five of the nine victories coming via run-rule decisions.

Led by one of the premiere home-run-hitting teams in the country, the Governors recorded 40 four-baggers during the nonconference slate which is 11th nationally and leads the ASUN by five and is 12 more than any other team in Gold Division.

Junior Brie Howard paces APSU and the ASUN with 11 home runs this season, while Katie Raper’s nine are fourth in the conference and 31st in the NCAA.

Howard also leads the ASUN and ranks top 20 nationally with 37 RBI and 1.48 per game, with her .817 slugging percentage ranking fifth in the ASUN and second on the team behind only Raper’s .865 mark.

In the circle, pitcher Alanah Jones leads the APSU Govs with a 10-4 record and 71.0 innings pitched, her 10 wins ranking second in the ASUN and her innings pitched ranking third in the lead and 34th in Division I.

The Governors’ 16 nonconference wins are third in the ASUN and second in the Gold Division, trailing only North Alabama’s 17-5 record.

The APSU Govs went 1-2 in their last trip to Richmond, earning a 4-1, eight-inning victory against the Colonels before dropping 11-3 and 6-4 decisions.

Eastern Kentucky is 11-13 overall and 7-2 at home this season. The Colonels are coming off run-rule losses at Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee, Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, after going 4-1 at the EKU Invitational last weekend.

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Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team remains on the road and faces Tennessee Tech in a Wednesday 4:00pm midweek in Cookeville. Following the matchup against the Golden Eagles, the APSU Govs host North Alabama on March 21st-22nd at Cathi Maynard Park in Clarksville.