APSU Softball Drops Rubber Match 3-2 to Eastern Kentucky in Richmond

Richmond, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Governors softball team dropped the rubber match to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels 3-2, at Gertrude Hood Field.

How It Happened

Austin Peay led by two midway through four innings, but Eastern Kentucky scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the fourth and fifth innings to secure the win and the series.

Top 1st | Emilee Baker and Brie Howard led off the game with a single and hit by pitch, respectively, before a Sammie Shelander RBI single scored the first run of the game.

Top 3rd | Katie Raper tallied her 10th home run of the season with two outs in the top of the third to extend APSU’s lead to 2-0.

Bottom 4th | The second and third batters of the frame for Eastern Kentucky reached on a single and double to put runners in scoring position. A sacrifice fly then cut the Austin Peay State Universitylead in half, but a pop up to Kiley Hinton at second base stranded one runner at third.

Bottom 5th | Eastern Kentucky tallied back-to-back one-out singles in the bottom of the fifth to put runners on the corners. A double to deep right center field then scored a pair of Colonels for the final score of the game.

Pitching Breakdown | Alanah Jones pitched a complete game for the APSU Govs, allowing seven hits and three runs while striking out a pair of Colonels.

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For news and updates throughout the 2026 season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team remains on the road and prepares for a Wednesday 4:00pm midweek game against Tennessee Tech in Cookeville, Tennessee.