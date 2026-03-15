Wind Advisory in Effect for Clarksville-Montgomery County Until Monday Morning

Clarksville, TN – Residents across Clarksville and Montgomery County should prepare for strong winds overnight as a Wind Advisory is in effect until 7:00am Monday for much of Middle Tennessee.

According to the National Weather Service, southwest winds between 15 and 25 miles per hour are expected throughout the region, with wind gusts reaching up to 45 mph at times. The advisory includes Montgomery County and a large portion of surrounding counties across Middle Tennessee.

The gusty conditions may cause unsecured outdoor objects to be blown around, and there is a possibility that tree limbs could be knocked down during the stronger gusts. Officials also warn that isolated power outages may occur if branches fall onto power lines.

Drivers are urged to use caution, particularly those operating high-profile vehicles such as trucks, vans, and SUVs, which can be more difficult to control in strong crosswinds.

Counties included in the advisory include Montgomery, Stewart, Robertson, Sumner, Houston, Dickson, Cheatham, Davidson, Wilson, Trousdale, Smith, Jackson, Putnam, Overton, Fentress, Perry, Hickman, Lewis, Williamson, Maury, Marshall, Rutherford, Cannon, DeKalb, White, Cumberland, Bedford, Coffee, Warren, Grundy, Van Buren, Wayne, Lawrence, and Giles counties, among others across the region.

Residents are encouraged to secure outdoor furniture, decorations, and other loose items and remain alert for changing weather conditions overnight.

Wind speeds are expected to gradually diminish after the advisory expires Monday morning.