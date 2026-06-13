TDOT Reports Multiple Construction and Utility Projects Across Montgomery County and Surrounding Areas starting June 14th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is advising motorists of numerous construction, maintenance, and utility projects scheduled throughout Montgomery County and several surrounding counties during the week of June 14th-20th.

Drivers should expect lane closures, mobile operations, shoulder restrictions, and periodic traffic delays while crews perform roadway improvements, utility upgrades, and maintenance activities.

In Montgomery County, roadway striping operations will take place on Interstate 24 between mile markers 0 and 5. Mobile operations affecting both eastbound and westbound traffic are scheduled nightly from Sunday, June 14th, through Saturday, June 20th, between 8:00pm and 5:00am.

Along Fort Campbell Boulevard (SR-12) near mile marker 22, southbound single-lane closures will be in place from 9:00am until 3:00pm. Monday through Friday for bus pad installation work.

Also on SR-12, underground boring operations for fiber installation will occur between mile markers 22 and 23 from Monday through Friday. Shoulder closures will be in place from 9:00am until 3:00pm, with southbound impacts throughout the week and additional eastbound shoulder impacts on Friday.

On SR-236, crews will conduct underground fiber installation between mile markers 0 and 2 from Monday through Friday. Eastbound shoulder closures will be in effect daily from 9:00am until 3:00pm. Additional fiber installation work between mile markers 1 and 3 on SR-236 will also require eastbound shoulder closures during the same time period throughout the week.

Utility crews will be replacing overhead wire along Rossview Road (SR-237) at mile marker 0 from Monday through Thursday. Eastbound single-lane closures will be in place from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

In Davidson County, milling and paving operations on Interstate 24 between mile markers 32 and 40 will require multiple lane closures in both directions nightly from Sunday through Friday between 8:00pm and 5:00am.

LED streetlight conversion projects will continue on Interstate 24 between mile markers 52.2 and 52.3, requiring single-lane closures in both directions nightly Monday through Thursday.

Additional LED streetlight conversion work on Interstate 40 between mile markers 207 and 211 will result in nightly eastbound and westbound lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8:00pm until 5:00am.

Along Interstate 65, multiple LED streetlight conversion projects are scheduled between mile markers 77.7 and 90. Lane and shoulder closures in various directions will occur nightly, Monday through Thursday.

Construction activities between mile markers 94 and 99 on Interstate 65 will require nightly southbound lane closures for barrier wall relocation from Sunday through Saturday. Additional lane closures in both directions are scheduled Sunday through Friday as crews repair barrier walls in the same area.

Motorists traveling near Rivergate should anticipate delays on Interstate 65 between mile markers 96 and 99. Rolling roadblocks affecting all lanes in both directions are scheduled Monday through Friday between 10:00am and 2:00pm to facilitate blasting operations associated with a construction project.

In Dickson County, roadway striping operations on Interstate 40 between mile markers 176 and 181 will require nightly lane closures in both directions from Sunday through Saturday between 8:00pm and 5:00am.

In Humphreys County, a single-lane closure on Interstate 40 at mile marker 143 is scheduled Sunday night for barrier rail repositioning work.

In Robertson County, roadway striping crews will conduct mobile operations on Interstate 24 between mile markers 22 and 30 each night from Sunday through Saturday. Work will occur between 8:00pm and 5:00am and may affect traffic in both directions.

In Stewart County, utility crews will remove vegetation from power lines along SR-49 between mile markers 11 and 12. Southbound single-lane closures are scheduled daily, Monday through Friday, from 9:00am until 3:00pm.

TDOT reminds motorists to reduce speeds, use caution in work zones, and be alert for changing traffic patterns, construction equipment, and workers throughout the region.