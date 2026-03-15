Austin Peay State University Food Pantry Strengthens Student Assistance with Second Harvest Food Bank Agreement

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Food Pantry has announced a major partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, increasing the volume of resources available for students as they prepare to move into the Millan Foundation Impact Center next year.

As a community partner, Austin Peay State University can order from Second Harvest online or pick up items from their free store, including frozen foods and fresh produce. The university also has access to the nonprofit’s case management software to track pantry usage and manage inventory.

“This partnership is the food pantry stepping up into the big leagues in terms of access to food for students and what we can offer,” said Alexandra Wills, APSU’s director of Community Engagement and Sustainability (CES). “It’s another sign of the commitment we have to expanding and growing with the need. We’re getting a new space and major partnerships, and we’re up there with Manna Café and Loaves & Fishes.”

According to Kate Bostick, the partnership manager for Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee, working with APSU is a way to help college students navigate their busy schedules while ensuring their basic needs are met.

“It’s really about opening the door for students and encouraging them so they know that they’re cared for,” she said. “We are so happy to provide the future thinkers of Tennessee with nutritious meals and healthy options so that they can further care for the people around them and themselves while they’re learning. When you’re a student, you’ve got to focus 100% on your academics, and being hungry can be a real obstacle for that.”

The APSU Food Pantry’s location on campus is ideal for students like Dragu Gunsun, a senior nursing major who values being able to stop by after classes.

“I have transportation issues, so being able to have resources available where I’m studying has made things a lot easier,” he said. “I’m a big fan of the collaboration [with Second Harvest] because it will help the pantry grow and reach out to more students … there’s a lot more to explore, and I’m really excited.”

Gunsun is among the hundreds of students utilizing the food pantry each month, alongside his classmates Mindy Baptist and Antonio Nunez-Aguilar.

“It’s a godsend because we’re so busy with school, family, and work that we barely have time to get the basic needs down,” Baptist said. “I first used the pantry when it was in a small building, and it’s progressed into this area where we can basically shop for groceries.”

Student choice is a major component of the pantry, and having access to resources from Second Harvest will increase the options available. The facility also provides emergency funds for housing and other basic needs while helping students connect with SNAP resources – another area strengthened by the partnership.

“Second Harvest has a staff member whose entire job is to provide resources to agencies about food stamps and SNAP benefits,” Wills said. “The regulations around SNAP change annually, and so keeping up with all the requirements is challenging. This means we don’t have to do all of the research ourselves and can focus more on helping our students day-to-day.”

While the pantry offers essential resources for those affected by issues like housing and food insecurity, all students are welcome inside.

“One thing that stopped me from coming here early in my college career is that I thought it was just a resource for people who might be struggling financially,” Nunez-Aguilar said. “But the more I hear about their mission to lift the burden of grocery shopping for students, the more I think it’s important for everyone to know about the pantry.”

Wills said APSU students are growing more comfortable visiting the pantry, noting that the facility recently started seeing more new visitors than returning ones.

“We have a responsibility when we recruit these students and bring them to campus, because we’re asking them to put all their time, energy, and focus toward getting a degree,” she said. “That degree is going to change their life for the better, but there are a lot of things in the outside world that can put pressure on them. If we can help alleviate some of that stress, it shows a good faith effort that we’re going to give them our best effort – and I hope it encourages them to give their best in return.”