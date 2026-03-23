Clarksville Pets of the Week for March 23rd, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of March 23rd, 2026.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Kalesie is a young female Pit Bull Terrier. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before heading to her forever home. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Sidney is a 2 year old female mixed breed. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before going home.This girl is all about the cuddles, treats and affection. She is 60 pounds and thinks she is a lap dog. Sidney loves the outdoors and will be a fantastic hiking and jogging buddy. Come take her out in the yard and see what a wonderful addition she will be to your family.

Clover is an adult female Labrador Retriever mix. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before heading home. Come visit her out in the yard.

Critter is an adult female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, spayed so she can go home the same day and litter trained. Come visit her in the Cat Room.

Little Girl is a senior female domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained and spayed so she can go home the same day! Check her out in the Cat Room.

Bean is an adult male Domestic Shorthair. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered before heading to his forever home. Bean can be seen in the Cat Room. He will make a great companion.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road ( North Clarksville). *Come visit them at their new facility*.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

For more information, call 931.648.5750 or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices MCACC will gladly answer your questions.Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help animals through foster programs, donations, fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Lightening is a one year old male domestic shorthair. Fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He does well with other cats but hasn’t been introduced yet to dogs. He is a snuggler and wants all the love and pets you can give him. He is not a fan of Cat carriers but does settle once inside. He’s comfortable in a large dog crate when unsupervised and settles in very well. He loves following you around and snuggling with you at night.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook , visit www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

*Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Dottie is a female domestic shorthair approximately 1-2 years old. She is vetted, spayed, FIV/FeLV neg, litter trained and on flea/tick preventatives. Dottie is great with cats and might be good with an older, very calm dog. She adores affection and will stay by your side. She has the most easy going personality. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931-305-8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a 4 year old male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. This boy has so much love and energy and would benefit from a very active home. Lots of adventures, hikes, room to run and plenty of love.

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

He is very energetic and needs to be the only dog in the home and no children and no cats please. Drako deserves his own loving family who will continue his training and keep him very active. He will make a fantastic companion.If you would love to add him to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Kane is a handsome 6 year old male Pit Bull Terrier. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He has been around children of all ages and energy levels and has done well. He does need a cat free home please. Kane would do best with a 6 foot fence so he can do all his running and playing.

He is going to be a fabulous addition to your family. Kane has been working through some storm anxiety and it is easily managed. Always remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

Kane is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Toben is a young male Hound mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Toben does well with children, other dogs and absolutely loves the water. If you like hiking, camping and water sports then Toben is your guy! He might do well with dock diving too. He is so happy in and around water. Looking for a new best friend? Look no further, Toben is waiting.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Lots O’Toes is a sweet young (under a year) female Polydactyl. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Yes, she does have extra toes on all 4 paws! Lots O’Toes will need a home where they can keep up her grooming and nail clippings as Polydactyls don’t shed their nails properly.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Eclair is a young female mixed breed. She is fully vetted, spayed and house trained. Eclair has done well with other dogs and is very affectionate. She has been around children and is very good with them. Eclair bonds quickly with her people and has a wonderful personality.

For an application/more information: www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/eclair or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Let’s meet Boogie! He is a 10 month old mixed breed. Fully vetted, neutered and kennel/house trained. Boogie is good with kids of all ages and fine with other dogs. He has not been around cats. Boogie is fun, energetic, and will make a great addition to your family. Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Lovie is a beautiful, gentle female Lab mix. Fully vetted, spayed and house trained. She is approximately 2 years old and ideally should be the only dog in the home so she can get all the attention. She does fine around other dogs, cats and children and might be able to share the love with a calm, easy going sibling.

She will require a fenced yard as might also have a little bird dog in her mix and is a bit too excited when off leash. Long walks, hikes, and outdoor adventures will help her channel her energy and is a great bonding experience. Meet and greets are required, especially if other animals are in the home as per Rescue Policy. This gorgeous girl has so much love to give and will be a wonderful hiking/jogging buddy.

For more information call: 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Evelyn is a 9 year old Pittie/mix. She is vetted, housetrained, loves to play tug of war and running around with her stuffed toy. Sweet girl with lots of love to give. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline@ 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!

Saving Kittens Sanctuary

Lucky is a 6 and a half year old male Snowshoe Siamese. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. He does need to be King of the castle so no dogs or other cats please. He is fine with children. He is FIV+ and it’s managed. He needs to be the only cat mostly due to his very rough playing and lack of boundaries. Not every animal can relate to that energy style and play. He’s looking for a family who will keep him busy and love him.

If you’d like to set up a meet and greet with him please reach out to the rescue. Applications are at : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSdj-RCMIIFwabcZ-uMKPyQHDrZ4oLp3RTjaMJWhfFJ-CVMZHA/viewform?usp=header

For more information, they can be found on FaceBook Saving Kittens Sanctuary and by email at savebabykittens@gmail.com