APSU Lacrosse Travels to Face Queens, Coastal Carolina in ASUN Matchups

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) lacrosse team prepares for a pair of Atlantic Sun Conference road games when it faces Queens in a Thursday 11:00pm CT game at Dickson Field in Charlotte, North Carolina and Coastal Carolina on Saturday at 10:00am CT, at Brooks Stadium, in Conway, South Carolina.

Austin Peay (4-7) is coming off a pair off a pair of losses to Delaware and Liberty during its inaugural ASUN Conference contests. Fiona Lemke led the team with two goals, against Delaware, while also pacing the team with three goals and a trio of assists against the Flames, Saturday.

Lauryn Warfield controlled half of the team’s draw controls with five against the Fightin’ Blue Hens and controlled 12-of-18 against Liberty. Julia Stanley controlled possession with four ground balls in both games.

Laxreference.com named Fiona Lemke to the Efficient Frontier list, citing her performance against Liberty a list of the top 10 most efficient and productive individual performances last week

Queens is 0-9 on the season and 0-2 following the first week of conference play. The Royals are coming off 8-7 and 13-8 losses to Kennesaw State and Jacksonville, respectively. Kayleen Favreau is QUC’s leading scorer with 26 goals this season and 10 assists. Savannah Donahue leads the team with 21 ground balls, and Isabella Swanson leads the team with 23 draw controls.

Coastal Carolina is 6-4 this season, 0-2 in conference play, with a 12-11 loss to Stetson in its last contest. Alexandra Horn leads the team with 21 goals, and 18 assists. Grace Lord leads the team in draw controls with 19, and in caused turnovers with 12.

The Governors’ inaugural team is comprised of 18 freshman, two redshirt sophomores, eight sophomores, one senior and a graduate student. The coaching staff includes head coach Melissa Rausch, assistant coach Grace Reinold, graduate assistant Annalise Carr, and volunteer coach Jess Russ.

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