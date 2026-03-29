Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Outage for Old Trenton Road and surrounding areas for Water Valve Maintenance

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for water valve maintenance work on Tuesday, March 31st, at 10:00pm on the following streets and roads.

Low water pressure is possible in the vicinity.

A water outage will affect the following areas Tuesday, March 31st at 10:00pm until Wednesday, April 1st at 6:00am.

Old Trenton Road (Wilma Rudolph Boulevard to Welchwood Drive)

Covington Street (Wilma Rudolph Boulevard to Garth Drive)

2100-2106 Trenton Road

2090 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard

Low water pressure will affect the following areas Tuesday, March 31st at 10:00pm until Wednesday, April 1st at 6:00am.

Love Street

Garth Drive

Welch Street

Bond Street

The water valve maintenance work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 6:00am on Wednesday, April 1st.