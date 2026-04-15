Clarksville Obituary: Vanessa Joan Babicki

Clarksville, TN – Vanessa Babicki (Pulley), age 59, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on April 11th, 2026, in Erin, Tennessee.

Born on November 2nd, 1966, in Erin, Tennessee, Vanessa lived a life marked by kindness, unwavering faith in Jesus, and a deep love for her family. Vanessa was the beloved wife of Robert Babicki; a devoted mother to Ashley Schroder (Travis) and Andrew Grimm; and stepmother to Ian Babicki and Lynsi Wright.

She cherished her role as a grandmother to Josiah and Lucas Schroder, Chase and Cater Babicki, and Gabrielle, Gwen, and Sebastian Wright, who brought immense joy to her life. Vanessa was the daughter of Raymond Pulley and the late Martha Pulley. She shared a close bond with her sisters, Tonya Coleman (Lance) and Sonya Dennis (Tim), and was a loving aunt to Lilyan and Penelope Dennis, as well as Avery and Braden Coleman. She was deeply loved by many aunts, uncles, and cousins, whom she held close.

Throughout her life, Vanessa’s faith served as her guiding light. Her kindness touched everyone she met, leaving an enduring legacy of compassion and love. Her family was at the heart of everything she did, and she found great fulfillment in nurturing those closest to her. Vanessa will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

May her memory bring comfort to those who loved her and inspire others to live with the same grace and faith she exemplified. A Memorial Service will be held on April 19th, 2026, at 03:00pm at The Vineyard Church – 2182 Old Russellville Pike in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com