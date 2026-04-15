Clarksville Obituary: Vanessa Joan Babicki

Clarksville, TN – Vanessa Babicki (Pulley), age 59, passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, on April 11th, 2026, in Erin, Tennessee.
Born on November 2nd, 1966, in Erin, Tennessee, Vanessa lived a life marked by kindness, unwavering faith in Jesus, and a deep love for her family. Vanessa was the beloved wife of Robert Babicki; a devoted mother to Ashley Schroder (Travis) and Andrew Grimm; and stepmother to Ian Babicki and Lynsi Wright.
She cherished her role as a grandmother to Josiah and Lucas Schroder, Chase and Cater Babicki, and Gabrielle, Gwen, and Sebastian Wright, who brought immense joy to her life. Vanessa was the daughter of Raymond Pulley and the late Martha Pulley. She shared a close bond with her sisters, Tonya Coleman (Lance) and Sonya Dennis (Tim), and was a loving aunt to Lilyan and Penelope Dennis, as well as Avery and Braden Coleman. She was deeply loved by many aunts, uncles, and cousins, whom she held close.
Throughout her life, Vanessa’s faith served as her guiding light. Her kindness touched everyone she met, leaving an enduring legacy of compassion and love. Her family was at the heart of everything she did, and she found great fulfillment in nurturing those closest to her. Vanessa will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
May her memory bring comfort to those who loved her and inspire others to live with the same grace and faith she exemplified. A Memorial Service will be held on April 19th, 2026, at 03:00pm at The Vineyard Church – 2182 Old Russellville Pike in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com