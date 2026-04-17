Clarksville Obituary: James Frazier Jackson

Clarksville, TN – James Frazier Jackson, age 82, of Dover, TN, was welcomed into the arms of our Lord and reunited with his loving wife of over 50 years on Saturday, April 11th, 2026. He was lovingly known as Jim, Bill, and Deda by those who adored and admired him.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00pm on April 25th, 2026, at Wyatt’s Chapel in Dover, TN. The family will receive friends from 1:00pm until the hour of service on Saturday afternoon.

Jim entered this life on May 9th, 1943, in Leland, Mississippi, to his late mother, Verla Gray Jackson, and his father, the Honorable Harold B. Jackson, Sr. Soon after his birth, the family returned home to the family farm in Paris, TN. Jim remained there until graduating from Grove High School and joining the United States Army.

Jim spent several years serving in Germany before returning to the United States, where he began his career with Acme Boot Company. While working as a lead salesman, Jim was introduced to his sweetheart, Wanda “Faye” Wyatt. The two were later married and shared over 50 wonderful years together.

Shortly after their marriage, Jim changed careers, working locally for TVA in the electrical industry as an instrument mechanic and engineer, and later for various other companies, including positions in El Paso, Texas, and Toronto, Canada, where he was employed as a nuclear engineer until his retirement. Jim took great pride in his work and in being a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

In his later years, Jim found joy in the simple things: a good cup of coffee, sharing endless stories with his grandchildren about growing up on the family farm in Paris, TN, and spending quiet days on the patio watching river barges drift by, often wondering aloud, “Why would TVA ever need this much sand?”

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda “Faye” Jackson; his mother and father; and his siblings, Diana Roach, Caroline Brannon, and Harold “Chunky” Jackson, Jr.

Jim is survived by his daughters, Jamie Miller (Joe) and Scarlette Lomax (Donnie); his grandchildren, Hilliary Trinkle Wynn (Brandon), Bishop Futrell (Cassie), Laramie Ellis (Mitchell), Jackson Heflin-Trinkle, and James “Ernee” Webb; his great-grandchildren, Braylon Wynn, Maggie Futrell, Koy Manners, and Lake Ellis; and his siblings, Debbie Malatesta (Ralph), Melanie Stockdale, Cynthia Perry (Bobby), and Clifton Gray Jackson.

And, as the old man would always say, “I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck. Sleep tight.”

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, www.NaveFuneralHomes.com